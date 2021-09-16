RHOBH: Lisa Rinna regrets behavior towards former friend Denise Richards admits, ‘I was cruel’

Lisa Rinna regrets her treatment of Denise Richards. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide and Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna made a shocking admission last night about her behavior towards former friend Denise Richards. This comes after several months of being bashed online for her treatment of the actress during her final season on the show — which spelled the end of their decade-long friendship.

However, despite the backlash, Lisa has stuck to her guns and continued to double down on her treatment of Denise. But now in a strange and unexpected twist, Lisa admitted that she was “cruel” to the blonde beauty.

Lisa Rinna says she was ‘cruel’ to Denise Richards

Lisa was a guest on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and it was there she made the unexpected admission.

The program, which aired after the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was an eye-opening one with Lisa finally taking accountability for her behavior towards Denise.

During a game of “At Own It, Baby” the mom-of-two was asked if there was anything she wanted to atone for regarding Denise Richards, and her response was surprising.

“Oh yeah, you know I don’t like my behavior and how I treated her,” admitted Lisa. “I was mean and I was cruel… I was cruel, I was too cruel, I absolutely was and I’d like to atone for that, I would.”

The surprising remark garnered a lot of comments from RHOBH fans but not everyone is buying it.

Is Lisa Rinna being sincere?

The clip of Lisa’s appearance on WWHL has been making its rounds on social media. However, not everyone believes that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star actually regrets her behavior towards Denise.

During Season 10, Brandi Glanville made a bombshell revelation about sleeping with Denise, but the very married actress denied doing any such thing. However, the cast did not believe her and they tried to force her to fess up about the affair all season long.

By the time the Season 10 reunion rolled around Denise had had enough and she quit the show.

However, a few weeks ago Garcelle Beauvais revealed that Denise wants to return, but her ultimatum was that Lisa Rinna had to go. However, that was before Lisa’s recent admission, which people are not really buying.

“She’s only saying this now because she feels like it’s a cover for her defense of Erika this season,” wrote one Twitter user.

Pic credit:@chandrapntx/Twitter

Someone else felt the admission came too late and added, “You have to have a pretty black heart to treat a friend the way Rinna treated Denise.”

Pic credit:@Chino1938/Twitter

Another RHOBH viewer also pointed out that “Lisa always causes destruction and asks for forgiveness later to save her rep.”

Pic credit:@IAmAGoldenGod4

Do you think Lisa is sincerely remorseful about her treatment of Denise?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.