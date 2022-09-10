RHOBH: Lisa Rinna publicly shares Kathy Hilton text message, ready to tell her ‘truth’ at the reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will bring receipts to the reunion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna has been going after Kathy Hilton since filming the current season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The reunion for the show was filmed yesterday and Lisa is not backing down.

She took to social media ahead of the taping of the reunion show to share a personal text message Kathy sent her.

Lisa shared a private text where Kathy was asking her to keep a conversation between them.

The Rinna Beauty owner said she is ready for the reunion and that she will be sharing her truth.

Lisa recently said that she wouldn’t be sharing any more content about the Real Housewives on her social media, but she broke her rule right before the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna shares a private text message Kathy Hilton sent her

Fans could read the personal text in Lisa’s Instagram Story. Kathy sent a first message asking her to keep their discussion between them to avoid their friends having to take sides.

She wrote, “Please please do not say anything we discussed. Otherwise, it will make a huge scene that everyone gets dragged into. No bueano.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a second message, Kathy pleaded with Lisa. It seemed she was afraid that things would escalate.

She texted Lisa, “Please it goes further than you would want to know. Silence is golden. I am staying silent.” She added some heart emojis.

Lisa didn’t share anything more or give any context to what Kathy was referring to. However, fans believe it has something to do with the Aspen trip where Kathy allegedly bad-mouthed her sister Kyle.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna will be bringing some receipts to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion

Lisa shared another post on her Story, telling fans that contrary to what Kathy would want, she will not stay silent.

She wrote, “I have been threatened for the past 4 months By ‘people’ basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that are untrue and don’t exist, but guess what? Today we are going to sit down and we are going to talk about it all.”

The Soap opera star added, “I will tell my truth. And yes you better believe I will talk about it all.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Some believe that Lisa will share other text messages from Kathy at the reunion. After all, she said she will mention all of it.

Lisa has come under fire lately for her attitude on the show and her attacks on some of her co-stars, including Kathy.

Some fans also thought she was behind the cyber-attack against Jax, Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son.

Viewers even speculated that this would be her last season, as she said she was tired of every Housewives.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.