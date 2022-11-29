Lisa Rinna was pretty in pink for a Rinna Beauty promo. Pic credit: Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Many Bravo celebrities recently shared their favorite deals for this holiday shopping season, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

A plethora of reality stars took to social media to advertise Black Friday deals as well as Cyber Monday sales, some of which are still currently happening.

Certain celebrities, like Lisa Rinna, took the opportunity to promote their own company.

On Monday evening, The RHOBH star shared a recent photoshoot she did promoting her beauty line, Rinna Beauty.

Lisa posted a series of different looks she modeled, including close-up shots highlighting her expertly done eye makeup.

She tagged Rina Beauty in the posts she shared.

Lisa Rinna sweeps in silk for Rinna Beauty

One of the images Lisa shared was a stunning picture from a Rinna Beauty photoshoot where she was draped in silk.

The soap star looked like a glamorous 1970s housewife.

In the shot, she pushed a vintage vacuum forward with her right hand and posed against a background of hanging doorway beads.

Lisa was pretty in pink in a silk robe with soft pink feathers lining the sleeves. The light pink robe hung to her ankles, and she wore it open to show off a matching silk corset. The structured bodice featured two delicate flowers made of tulle.

Lisa Rinna poses in a silk robe and full glam for Rinna Beauty promo. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

The Beverly Hills housewife posed with one foot forward in matching satin heels. She pursed her plumped lips in the shot to show off her lip gloss.

Lisa was in full glam and accessorized with a pair of elegant dangling earrings.

Lisa promotes new products in her beauty line

Lisa’s beauty line, Rinna Beauty, initially only sold lip products, since the actress is known for her plump lips. However, this year she branched out to include eye kits and other eye makeup as well.

The beauty mogul recently launched a new eye kit called Better Naked.

In a video shared by the beauty company, Lisa gave a makeup tutorial to demonstrate how she applies the warm-toned eyeshadow colors from her palette.

The Real Housewife’s beauty line is notably all vegan and cruelty-free.

Lisa founded her company Rinna Beauty in 2020 and now also sells her products on Amazon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.