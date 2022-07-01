RHOBH: Lisa Rinna goes on rant about being called ‘racist’ for fighting with Garcelle Beauvais

Lisa Rinna goes off on Instagram about Garcelle and drags RHODubai into it. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has never been shy about saying exactly what’s on her mind, and that goes for social media as well. She is involved in a new social media battle seemingly every week.

Now her new target is Garcelle, or maybe just the supporters of Garcelle, when she brought race into her most recent, and now deleted, post on Instagram.

Lisa and Garcelle have spent Season 12 on a path to healing their friendship. Is this the post where Lisa finally took it too far?

Lisa Rinna said she is tired of being called a ‘racist’

In a deleted Instagram post from Thursday night, Lisa Rinna went on a tirade, likely in response to this week’s episode where Diana and Garcelle were going around and around about their issues.

Lisa’s post started, “We fight on our show. If we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called a racist. That’s bulls**t.” Diana and Garcelle, who is the first Black Housewife of Beverly Hills, have been fighting this season. More recently, Diana was caught in a social media faux pas where she responded to an Instagram comment with a racist comment but said it was a translation issue due to English being her second language. Also, Twitter commenters felt that Diana’s attacks on Garcelle could be rooted in racism.

Lisa continues, “I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you h**s.” Although she deleted the post, Bravo viewers know the internet is forever!

Fans do think that Diana’s focus on Garcelle has hints of racism.

Lisa Rinna takes aim at the ladies of Real Housewives of Dubai

In the second part of her Instagram outburst, Lisa threw shade on the glamorous ladies of the desert in Dubai. She continued on her post, “And If you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you pu**ies are, go watch Dubai.”

It wasn’t clear exactly what she meant with her remarks about the newest Housewives franchise, but fans assumed Lisa was insinuating that RHODubai was boring.

Once the ladies of the UAE got a hold of this information, the fight was on. Caroline Brooks, Chanel Ayan, and Lesa Milan have all spoken out about Lisa’s remarks, and they made it clear that Lisa did not want the heat! All but one of the Dubai Housewives are women of color, so this has the potential to turn into a Housewives crossover clash.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.