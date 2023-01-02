Lisa wants her fans to keep moving in 2023. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna danced braless for a “clean slate” to kick off the New Year.

There are many things Lisa’s ready to leave back in 2022.

However, her dancing skills aren’t one of them, as she started 2023 with one of her dancing videos.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Lisa showed off her moves in a long-sleeve light gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants that had Free City written on them. Lisa also opted for a black baseball-style hat with the word SOUL written in big gold letters.

The song Night Fever by Bee Gees played as Lisa got her groove on while barefoot and playing it up for the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Hi January. Clean slate. Let’s make it good! #keepitmoving” accompanied her dance video that showed Lisa having the best time regardless of the haters.

Lisa Rinna’s Dance Body Beautiful exercise videos

While Lisa’s social media dance videos have become one of her go-to shares, Lisa also recently reminded her fans that she has some dance exercise videos too.

Yes, Lisa was once part of the dance exercise craze with DVDs from her Dance Body Beautiful program, which launched in 2008.

Four different DVD sets made up her Dance Body Beautiful program. Hip Hop Ballroom, Ballroom Learn & Burn, Jive, Jump Ballroom Bump, and Ballroom Body Blast were all the routines Lisa used to her dancing skills to showcase.

Side note: All these DVDs can still be found and purchased on Amazon.

Lisa first brought up her exercise dance video past on Season 10 of RHOBH, but she recently gave a shout-out to her past dancing days in a throwback to send off 2022 on Tik Tok.

“From my dance exercise dvds #newyear #Newyou 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻🎉🎉🎉” she wrote alongside the footage.

Will Lisa Rinna return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 13?

The question on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans’ minds continues to be who will return for Season 13 after all the drama that went down on Season 12 of the show.

After what happened between Lisa and Kathy Hilton, there were calls for Lisa to be fired from the show. When Andy Cohen called out Lisa’s on-screen and off-screen behavior, she told him to put her on pause.

In December, Lisa spoke to E! News declaring she was in the wait-and-see mode regarding her future on RHOBH.

“We’ll see. We’re just gonna see what happens, whatever God has in store for us. We never know. You never know,” the Days of our Lives alum expressed.

Despite the tension, Lisa has shared that she would work with Kathy again if they were both asked to return.

Lisa Rinna and more casting news for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 should drop soon as the rumor mill has been buzzing that filming for the new season will begin later this month.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.