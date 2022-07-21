RHOBH: Kyle Richards wants her friend Teddi Mellencamp back on the show, viewers say ‘no’

Teddi Mellencamp doesn’t plan to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills despite Kyle Richards’ hopes. Pic credit: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards continues to daydream about her friend and former castmate Teddi Mellencamp reappearing on the show.

The RHOBH star recently admitted to Daily Mail Australia she “would give anything” for bestie Teddi Mellencamp to return as a regular on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kyle believes Teddi has what it takes to be a full-time housewife even though she admits Teddi has no plans to do so.

“Teddi is an incredible person and an incredible friend and I think she is actually a great Housewife,” Kyle explains.

Kyle also clarified Teddy has an ability to analyze everyone and “she’s so great at it.” Kyle mentioned Teddi understood her role and Teddi even to share her 2 cents worth on everything that goes down.

Teddi Mellencamp appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Seasons 8 – 10 and has returned occasionally since she remains friends with Kyle, among other stars like Dorit Kemsley.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans say ‘no’ to return of Teddi Mellencamp

Although Kyle recognizes Teddi Mellencamp’s value as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, many fans don’t seem to agree.

Viewer expresses opinion about idea of Teddi Mellencamp’s return. Pic credit: @cristalsdynasty/Twitter

Fan reveals her limits concerning the return of housewives. Pic credit: @SweetiePie00121/Twitter

Teddi clearly endures negativity on social media, but she doesn’t take it without firing back.

Teddi Mellencamp responds to critics on social media. Pic credit: @TeddiMellencamp/Twitter

Teddi Mellencamp connected to The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge

In addition to her Beverly Hills castmates, Teddi remains close with other stars of Real Housewives fame too.

In fact, Teddi has joined former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge for their podcast venture called Two T’s in a Pod.

Teddi Mellencamp departed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 10 when she was informed her contract wouldn’t be renewed.

Prior to connecting with Tamra for Two T’s in a Pod, Teddi experimented with her own podcast called Teddi Tea Pod.

It was on an episode of Teddi Tea Pod where Teddi revealed her feelings about her exit from the show.

Teddi explained that on the morning of the news, she received texts from “non-television show girlfriends” who explained reports were circulating that she was no longer a housewife.

Teddi revealed, “Then I sent the message to my manager, agent, publicist, and was like, ‘Hey guys, what’s up?'” And about three hours later she received the call confirming she’d been fired.

Teddi decided that after her initial surprise, she shouldn’t have been shocked that she was let go.

Teddi clarified, “All the things that make me a likable, redeeming human being were not shown on the season.”

“I’m not blaming production, or Bravo… but if you don’t see the other part, it’s hard to relate to a person,” Teddi explained.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.