RHOBH Kyle Richards shared a throwback in a gorgeous little black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shared a throwback video this week.

From bangs to bobs, the mom-of-four has worn many different hairstyles over the years.

In a video Kyle reposted, she showed off one of her recent looks in full glam.

She spun around to showcase a strapless leather dress and her newly lightened hair in the clip.

The RHOBH star seemed to love the look and tagged her hair stylist in the video.

Kyle originally rocked the sleek look for the Americana Awards back in September.

Kyle Richards stuns in black leather minidress

The song ALIEN SUPERSTAR by Beyonce played as Kyle modeled the hairstyle and dress on her Instagram Story.

Kyle’s normally dark brown hair was slightly lighter and styled in gorgeous soft waves.

In the video, she turned around to give viewers a full view. Her long, caramel-colored hair cascaded down her back.

Kyle’s outfit was just as stunning as her hair. She wore a structured black leather strapless dress that complimented her figure.

Her only visible accessory was a pair of large hoop earrings.

Like her co-star Dorit Kemsley’s beloved wind chime, Kyle looked incredibly chic.

Kyle shares her must-haves on Amazon Live

Kyle shared the video ahead of her appearance on Amazon Live Monday night and encouraged her followers to tune in.

For Cyber Monday, the Bravo personality highlighted some of her favorite deals that are available on the shopping site.

Kyle tuned in from her vacation home in Aspen, Colorado, to share with viewers discounted items she loves.

Products ranged from an electric toothbrush and an espresso machine to various clothing items and accessories. Some of the fashion pieces included chunky navy heels and a pink puffer jacket.

Kyle also revealed that she has been into the color brown lately. She showcased a fuzzy, light brown fleece as well as a cinched brown dress.

Kyle is not just a fashionista, but she’s also a fashion designer herself. The RHOBH housewife is the co-founder of the clothing brand Kyle+Shahida. The collection features bold prints and puts a focus on sustainability.

The line originally debuted in 2019 during New York Fashion Week. Kyle+Shahida now has a brick-and-mortar location in both Palm Desert, California, as well as Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.