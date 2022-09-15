RHOBH: Kyle Richards stuns in leather mini dress and strappy heels

Kyle Richards wears a leather mini dress for a night out. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards debuted a rocker-chic ensemble for a night out with friends at the Americana Music Honors & Awards that took place in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got dressed up in a black leather dress to celebrate her friend, musician Morgan Wade who performed at the event.

Kyle and all her friends got the same memo regarding the dress code as the photos shared on social media showed them all clad in black.

The 53-year-old was certainly in need of a night out given the way things are playing out on the show. It was a tearful night for Kyle in the latest episode amid an altercation with her friend Erika Jayne and later with Dorit Kemsley.

Even worse though, is the tense buildup between the OG and her sister Kathy Hilton. The dramatic confrontation we saw between them in the teaser is starting to play out on their cast trip to Aspen, and we know it won’t end well.

Furthermore, Erika just teased the Season 12 reunion which was filmed last week and by all accounts, the sisters were not able to resolve their issues.

Add that to the growing backlash Kyle has been receiving from viewers this season— with many calling for her firing— and it’s not hard to understand why she needed to get away and have some fun.

Kyle Richards is rocker-chic in a leather mini dress

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a few photos on Instagram of her recent night out with a group of friends in the Music City.

Kyle showed off her legs in a strapless leather mini dress as she posed for photos at the event. She paired the black dress with strappy high-heels and a patent leather Chanel bag.

Kyle had her hair in soft waves parted down the middle, framing her face while showing off her blond highlights.

She placed one hand on her hips as she snapped a photo with Morgan Wade who was dressed in a black leather getup including tight leather leggings, black boots, a sheer top, and a cropped jacket.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards enjoys Nashville with her friends

Kyle Richards left all the drama at home for a fun night in Nashville.

“Nashville at @americanafest and celebrating our friend, the super talented @morganwademusic,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned the post.

The photos showed Kyle’s friends dressed in black– one in a blazer dress and sparkly heels while the other wore a turtle neck top and leather pants.

It’s unclear where they went afterward but the group looked like they were ready to party. Let’s hope the Bravo personality had a good time before she returned home to face reality.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.