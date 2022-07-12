RHOBH: Kyle Richards spends time with RHOA star during family vacation in Paris

Kyle Richards and her family were in Paris for vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards loves to take extravagant vacations with her family. Now that her husband Mauricio Umansky and his company The Agency are going worldwide, it gives the family an excuse to travel to amazing locations.

Kyle recently took a family trip to Paris, where she met up with her friend and Real Housewife of Atlanta, Kenya Moore. The two starred together on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1, and have remained great friends since.

Both ladies posted their meeting on Instagram and proved they may just be the ultimate duo.

Kyle Richards and Kenya Moore look dynamic in Paris

Kenya has been on a European tour for the past few weeks and took a pit stop in Paris. She met up with Kyle at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the heart of the city and they both looked fabulous.

The ladies both stunned in white – Kenya in a white blazer and camisole, and Kyle in a wrap top with puff sleeves. Kyle sported leather pants, while Kenya opted for denim and sneakers. The two rocked designer cross-body bags and Kyle also had on a cute beret – very French!

A much taller Kenya had her arm around her friend, and the two looked like a great pair. Kenya captioned her photo, “Housewives #partyinparis So much fun hanging with this beauty! She throws the best cocktail parties!” She also hashtagged #theDuoYouDidntKnowYouNeeded.

Both Kyle and Kenya are battling castmates this season

Kyle’s feet have really been held to the fire during Season 12, and fans aren’t happy with her cunning behavior towards her friends.

Last week, Kyle accused Sutton Stracke of faking miscarriages as a way to relate to newbie Housewife, Diana Jenkins, and it left viewers with a bad taste in their mouths towards the OG of Beverly Hills.

Later in the episode, Kyle was seen laughing about Erika’s drunken behavior towards Garcelle’s 14-year-old son, Jax Nilon. Although she issued a statement explaining her behavior, some fans were calling for her to be fired.

Meanwhile, in ATL, Kenya continues her years-long feud with Marlo Hampton, who is enjoying her first season as a full-time Housewife. Kenya recently accused Marlo of being a fake friend, and said she is tired of Marlo turning her into a villain.

Earlier in the season, Kenya said that Marlo is trying too hard to be the new NeNe Leakes and that she needs to “stay in her lane.” Meanwhile, Marlo claims that Kenya can never be happy for her, even after she spent years trying to get that peach.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.