RHOBH: Kyle Richards speaks on feud between RHONJ stars Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice

Kyle Richards formed a close bond with both Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice during their stint on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and now she’s dishing on the feud between the women.

Melissa and her sister-in-law Teresa are not on speaking terms right now following a dramatic altercation that played out while filming Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Things got so bad that Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga–Teresa’s only brother– skipped the OGs wedding to Luis Ruelas.

However, during a recent interview, Kyle admitted that the Gorgas might come to regret that decision.

As someone who knows about the complicated family dynamic involved in being on a reality show, Kyle was the ideal person to speak on the topic.

We’ve seen some nasty fights between the RHOBH star and her sister Kim Richards over the years, and now that her other sister Kathy Hilton has joined the show, their relationship will be tested as well.

Kyle noted that she started watching the Jersey franchise because she could personally relate to the family drama. But despite everything going on between Melissa and Teresa, the Beverly Hills Housewife is not picking sides and made it clear that she loves them both.

Kyle Richards thinks the Gorgas will regret missing Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Kyle was a recent guest on E! News Daily Pop, and during the interview, talks turned to the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Since the 53-year-old became friends with Teresa and Melissa when she joined them in Turks and Caicos to film the Peacock series, she was asked about the wedding snub.

Kyle opinioned that in the future, Melissa will regret the fact that she missed out on Teresa’s special day.

“I do,” confessed Kyle.”I love both of them. I became very close with both of them during the Ultimate Girls Trip. I actually do think she will.”

Kyle Richards can relate to the family drama on RHONJ

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued to dish about the Jersey drama and noted that she has a first-hand understanding of how these family issues can play out.

However, she noted that Joe and Melissa’s absence from Teresa’s wedding is something they can never undo.

“I understand very well things happen with family and you make a decision in that moment, but you just can’t get that time back,” reasoned Kyle.”It’s a shame. I feel bad when I see problems in their family.”

“I actually started watching Jersey because of that –cause I could relate more to having siblings and family issues on the show and having to watch that play out,” added the RHOBH star. “So, I do feel like one day she would regret that.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls trip is currently streaming on Peacock.