RHOBH: Kyle Richards shows off long lashes and tattoos in new photo

Kyle Richards gets some new ink on her wrists in honor of her family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kyle Richards is the last standing OG of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she shows no signs of leaving the show any time soon.

Kyle is the face of Bravo Housewives, and there has never been an episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without her. She is the Queen of diamond holders.

Viewers have seen her look evolve throughout the 12 seasons she has been a Housewife.

Kyle loves to experiment with her looks, and in a new social media post, it looks like she has really stepped outside of the box with her new additions.

Fans were shocked to see what Kyle had done because she seems to be conventional — especially when it comes to pain.

Kyle showed off her classic style with long, full lashes, and her edgy style with two new tattoos.

RHOBH: Kyle Richards showed off new ink on her wrists

Kyle revealed two new tattoos on Instagram last week — a heart inked in black on one wrist, and XVIII, which is the Roman numeral for 18, on the other.

She rocked a black sequined top, large earrings, and sleek back hair while complimenting the look with smoky eyes and long lashes.

She captioned the photo with a reminder for followers to watch RHOBH.

Kyle did confirm with a fan that the tattoos were real, and gave credit to the New York-based Uplift tattoo for being patient with her.

Kyle’s daughter, Alexia, recently uncovered why she and her mom chose to get the number 18 to get inked on their bodies. “All my sisters have 18 in their birthday,” Alexia explained on Instagram. “That being said, it’s our family’s lucky number.”

There is another reason for the number 18 that is based in their spirituality, and Alexia revealed, “In the Jewish religion, ‘18’ can be translated into ‘life’/‘chai.’ A lot of times, people gift money or donate in multiples of 18 because it’s believed to be good luck.”

Will Kyle Richards leave RHOBH after the hard season she had?

There has been speculation that Kyle’s time on RHOBH could be coming to an end after this season. Older sister and co-star, Kathy Hilton, doubts Kyle will be turning in her diamond anytime soon.

In a recent interview, Kathy said of her baby sister, “She works so hard, and you finally sometimes go, ‘Well, maybe this is it.’ But I think she’ll be back.”

Kathy did admit the filming schedule is hard on everyone. “This show, even just the little bit that I do—then you have to do the press, you have to do BravoCon, you have to do the reunion—and then, all of a sudden, you’re back filming again,” Kathy said.

But for now, Kyle has made no indication that she won’t be returning for a new season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo