RHOBH: Kyle Richards shares throwback bikini photo at 20 years old

Kyle Richards posts a thirst trap throwback in a tiny bikini.

Kyle Richards is the OG of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and has been a familiar face on Bravo for twelve years.

Her stable presence on the show has helped her maintain a loyal viewer following for over a decade, but lately her faithful fans have started to turn on the Queen of Beverly Hills.

Fans question if it is bad editing or maybe Kyle is showing her true colors, but viewers are seeing a difference in her this season, and so are her castmates, as she has been accused of continuously stirring the pot in the group.

Whether it is the issues with Erika Jayne’s drinking, the ever-present tension with older sister Kathy Hilton, or the up-and-down relationship with frenemy Sutton Stracke, Season 12 has proven to be a dramatic one for Kyle.

Along with a change in her character, Kyle’s looks have also evolved over the years. She has always been known for her luxurious long locks, but she has also admitted to plastic surgery and other tweaks to her appearance.

Kyle recently posted a photo to social media showing off her body as a 20 year old, and it shows that Kyle has still remained beautiful through the years.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards stuns in a throwback bikini photo

Kyle has always been on the cutting edge of fashion, even when she was a young actress in Hollywood. In a new post to her Instagram Stories, Kyle laid out by the pool in a bikini made by popular 80’s watersports apparel brand, Body Glove.

The bra-style bikini top featured a color block design with neon green and black Lycra, with high-cut bikini bottoms to match. The very 80’s two-piece fit Kyle’s fit physique like a glove.

Kyle also sported dark black sunglasses, and her iconic long, dark hair was pulled behind her so she could catch some rays.

She captioned the photo, “20 year old me having a Body Glove moment.” Kyle was definitely on the forefront of fashion in the 80’s.

Kyle Richards has been at the center of criticism this season

With all of the problems Kyle is having with her fellow Housewives, will she be back for another season? Big sis Kathy has no doubt that Kyle will stick it out. “She works so hard, and you finally sometimes go, ‘Well, maybe this is it.’ But I think she’ll be back,” Kathy said in an interview.

Rumors circulated earlier in the season that Kyle would be fired after such a tumultuous go-around this time, however she quickly put that to rest by not saying much, but letting the yawning and rolling eyes emojis speak for her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.