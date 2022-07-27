RHOBH: Kyle Richards responds to rumor she’s getting fired amid cast shakeup next season

Kyle Richards responds to firing rumors. Pic credit: Bravo

Rumors are swirling that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in for another cast shakeup and Kyle Richards is getting fired. However, the OG had an interesting response to the claims.

Kyle came under fire recently after a scene of her commending Erika Jayne after she cursed at Garcelle Beauvais’ son played out in a past episode.

The clip also showed Kyle and her husband Mauricio Umansky laughing after hearing about Erika’s shocking behavior towards the teenager at his mom’s birthday party.

After getting a slew of backlash from viewers, Kyle revealed that both she and Mauricio have since apologized to Garcelle, but that’s not the only snafu Kyle has made this season.

In another scene, the 53-year-old crossed a line after interjecting herself into a conversation between castmates Sutton Stracke and newbie Diana Jenkins. Not only did Kyle accuse Sutton of lying about having two miscarriages, but she also grabbed her by the arm–another moment that did not sit well with viewers.

All in all, Kyle is not winning anyone over this season, and according to reports, the network has had enough and they want her gone, but Kyle has something to say about that!

Is Kyle Richards getting fired and replaced by sister Kim Richards?

Housewives fan page @allaboutrh recently quoted a source from Life & Style Magazine’s print edition which claimed that Kyle Richards is getting fired.

The insider shared that “a major cast shakeup” is in the works and despite being the only OG left on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle’s job is allegedly on the line.

“Just because Kyle is the last remaining original cast member doesn’t mean she’s safe from the chopping block,” noted the source. “She’s always attacking the other ladies instead of coming up with her interesting storylines of her own, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Bravo producers or fans.”

The producers are reportedly planning to replace Kyle with her sister Kim Richards who started the show with her and left after five seasons.

“[Kim’s] a hit with the fans, and Andy Cohen loves her too.” noted the source. “[Andy’s] already offered Kim a huge paycheck to return.”

Kyle Richards responds to rumor she’s getting fired

The Instagram fan page also noted that the Life & Style Magazine source mentioned Kyle’s other sister Kathy Hilton as well.

The insider claimed that the network wants Kathy as a full-time Housewife once Kyle is out!

Meanwhile, @allaboutrh tagged Kyle in the post after sharing the story on their Instagram page and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star issued a response to her alleged firing.

Pic credit: @allaboutrh/Instagram

The OG didn’t say much, instead, she let her emojis do the talking and added the rolling eyes and the yawning symbols in response to the post.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.