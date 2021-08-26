RHOBH: Kyle Richards responds to claim that the cast is afraid of Erika Jayne

Kyle Richards says they’re not afraid of Erika Jayne. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is refuting claims that she and her fellow costars are afraid of Erika Jayne.

Viewers have been bashing the women for not asking Erika any probing questions about the embezzlement case involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

There have been countless claims against the embattled attorney, who’s been accused of stealing millions of dollars that were meant for his clients including orphans and widows.

However, Erika’s castmates haven’t really delved much into these accusations — except for Sutton Stracke who’s been asking a lot of questions.

Kyle Richards says they’re not afraid of Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joined former cast member Teddi Mellencamp on her podcast Teddy Tea Pod and Erika Jayne came up in conversation.

On the subject of whether the women are afraid of Erika — which is why they haven’t asked her many questions — Kyle finds that notion absurd.

“Here’s the thing, no one is afraid of anybody,” said Kyle. “I don’t know why people think someone’s afraid of another Housewife. What do they think that they’re going to do? I see that all the time…no one’s afraid of anybody.”

“Here’s the thing, you know Sutton called this meeting, she was worried, she had concerns…” the OG added. “For me, it was, of course, I had asked questions and to me, it was more about I wanna ask Erika the questions to give her a chance to be open and share with us. Cause she’s not an open person so it would just kind of force her to have to talk to us.”

Kyle Richards believes in Erika Jayne’s innocence

During her appearance on the podcast, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it known that she doesn’t believe Erika had anything to do with the allegations made against Tom Girardi.

“The Erika that I know would never be a part of any of these things that Tom is accused of,” affirmed Kyle. “And I think the people that are thinking that Erika has a hand in this, or it’s a sham or this, and that are the people that have never met her or don’t know her at all.”

Kyle continued, “So, it’s hard and she’s in a really bad position.”

As for the intense holiday party where Sutton decided to grill Erika about the latest allegations, Kyle had her owns reasons for not questioning the Painkiller singer that night.

“When she came in that night she looked so down, I don’t know if you can tell in the episode.”

“No, you could feel it,” chimed in Teddi. “When she walked in the room that night I just remember feeling like, my heart felt heavy…you could feel the sadness.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.