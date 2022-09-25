RHOBH: Kyle Richards is busty in a form-fitting minidress

Kyle Richards wears a mini dress in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kyle Richards had a fun night out at the iHeart Radio Music Festival, and she stunned in her form-fitting mini dress.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has some major family drama to contend with right now, so a trip to Las Vegas for a night of music served as the perfect distraction.

There’s been a lot going on between Kyle and her sister Kathy Hilton after an explosive group trip to Aspen.

The two women went into the trip feeling good about their bond, but they left with their relationship fractured. In a clip for the upcoming episode, Kyle tearfully confronted Kathy regarding some nasty remarks she made about her.

That is accordingly to Lisa Rinna, who claimed Kathy went wild after they left a nightclub in Aspen, and she started spewing hate about her sister and the rest of the cast.

Kathy’s alleged meltdown was not captured on camera, but Lisa recounted the moment in the last episode, and the aftermath is still playing out on the show.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards busty in mini dress

Kyle Richards left the family drama behind in the 90210 and headed to Las Vegas, Nevada for the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival.

Kyle showed up during night two of the event, which was held at the T-mobile Arena, and walked the red carpet in a black body-hugging mini dress that showed off her legs.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off a bit of cleavage in an outfit by Area NYC that featured a plunging neckline and crystal embellished seams at the front.

Kyle styled the ensemble with silver hoop earrings to play off the silver sparkles on her dress. She had her hair parted in the middle with soft curls framing her face and had a hand on her hip as she posed for a photo on the red carpet.

Kyle Richards enjoys a night out with Teddi Mellencamp

Kyle wasn’t the only Bravolebrity who showed up to the event. Her best friend Teddi Mellencamp made an appearance as well.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star snapped a photo with Teddi and musician Morgan Wade as they posed in the press room.

Kyle is close friends with Morgan, who recently performed at the Americana Music Honors & Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, and Kyle was also there in a leather mini dress to show support.

Meanwhile, Kyle, Teddi, and Morgan were very much on point in their black outfits as they snapped photos together.

Morgan wore combat boots, a black jacket, and leather pants while the RHOBH alum donned a one-shoulder leather mini dress with an asymmetrical hemline. Teddi paired the dress with black platform sandals and styled her chic bob hairstyle in loose waves.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.