RHOBH: Kyle Richards edgy in leather for recent magazine shoot

Kyle Richards gets edgy in leather. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kyle Richards showed a different side to her during a photo shoot for LADYGUNN magazine’s Halloween issue.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got edgy in a variety of leather outfits, including the burgundy ensemble she wore on the cover.

In the post shared on social media, Kyle posted several images from the magazine’s digital issue titled, “The Deadliest Diamond” — an ode to the diamond that the OG holds in her RHOBH intro coupled with her return to the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends.

Kyle rocked a leather burgundy top with silver chain piercings along the bust area and a navel ring at the center. The strap also featured a belt detail around the neck, and she wore black nail polish that peeked through her sheer gloves.

The 53-year-old went all out with her hair– ditching her long brown locks for a dark blunt bob with bangs styled in a wet look.

The makeup accentuated her cheekbone, and Kyle opted for a nude glam look to complement the wet hair trend as she gave a pout and a smize in the sizzling photo.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards gets edgy in a cheeky photo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted some of her favorite images from the magazine on Instagram and tagged the team that worked with her behind the scenes.

“Thank you @ladygunn for having me on your Halloween cover 🎃 This was fun!” wrote Kyle in her post.

Meanwhile, one cheeky photo also caught our attention and showed the Bravo personality in a sheer dress with bedazzled details and a split so high it showed the back of her legs and a bit of her rear.

Kyle had one hand on her hip, and the other hand braced against the pink wall as she donned sheer back gloves and had her hair in a long braided ponytail strewn across her shoulders. She completed the ensemble with sky-high black boots with translucent heels.

Kyle Richards strikes a pose on a white piano

During the photoshoot, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her flexibility in a busty outfit.

Kyle posed on top of a white piano while clad in a bedazzled white corset paired with shimmery white fishnets, sheer black gloves, and black pumps. She added a layered necklace and had her long mermaid hair worn loose down her shoulders which spilled onto the piano.

She also wore another leather outfit, this time in all-black, with matching leather gloves covered in purple roses. A closeup photo showed Kyle in a chunky gold necklace with gold safety pins and matching safety pin earrings.

Tell us which of Kyle Richards’ edgy outfits was your favorite from her recent magazine photoshoot.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.