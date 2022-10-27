RHOBH: Kelly Dodd says producers called Lisa Rinna’s house a ‘pigsty’

Kelly Dodd takes aim at Lisa Rinna on her podcast with husband, Rick. Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

Kelly Dodd may no longer be a part of the Bravo family, but she certainly still has opinions on the drama that goes on with the Housewives.

As a former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly is familiar with the ins and outs of production and the crews involved in helping the shows run seamlessly.

Kelly and her husband, former Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, host a current events podcast, The Rick & Kelly Show, and she spilled some tea on rumors she heard about Lisa Rinna.

During their The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap last week, Kelly mentioned that the team at Evolution, who produces some of the

Housewives franchises, said that “Lisa Rinna’s house is like a pigsty.”

Kelly revealed, “This is all coming from the producers [and] production staff that [Lisa’s] clothes and the way she looks is impeccable, but her whole house is in shambles.”

This is an interesting take since rumors circulated earlier this year that Lisa’s home was infested by rats and that one of her fellow Housewives had to go to the hospital after being bitten by a rat in Lisa’s home.

I'm screaming the rumours about Rinna's house are true #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/bJeUr5UcHO
October 20, 2022

RHOBH: Is Lisa Rinna’s house overrun by rodents?

Former RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey (remember the $25,000 sunglasses?) was the person accused of starting the rumor that Sheree Zampino attended an event at Lisa Rinna’s house and was bitten by a rat. Dana posted this allegation on her personal Instagram page, and then was reposted by the droves of Housewives fan pages.

It was alleged that Sheree was taken to the hospital after the bite, and started a treatment regimen for exposure to Hantavirus, which is carried by wild rodents.

Sheree responded to the claims with cries of “fake news” and took to Instagram to defend Lisa Rinna. “I’ve never been bitten by a rat, not even a mosquito at Lisa’s house,” Sheree revealed. “It is not true. Fake, fake, fake news.”

Is there truth to the claims that Lisa’s home is in ‘shambles?’

Lisa appears to not be giving Kelly’s claims any life, and she has not responded to the rumors on Kelly’s podcast. But when the allegations of Sheree being bitten in her home were swirling, Lisa did speak out, and kept her sense of humor the whole time.

Lisa took to Instagram to make herself the butt of the joke when she posted a video of a rat on the street and a woman running from it. Lisa captioned the post, “Oh look, the rat that allegedly bit Sheree is in NYC now, runnnnn!”

Is Kelly telling the truth, and where there’s smoke, there’s fire? Or is she just jumping on the wagon of those who are against Lisa?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.