RHOBH: Kathy Hilton throws shade at Lisa Rinna at the People’s Choice Awards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was nominated for The Reality Show of 2022 at The People’s Choice Awards.

This was the first time that the cast had been together since the reunion, although they saw each other at BravoCon.

The entire cast –except for Garcelle Beauvais– was in attendance and looked glamorous in their outfits.

During a fake version of the popular game show, Family Feud, the cast was asked by the host pretending to be Steve Harvey, “What’s something you shouldn’t do at a party?”

Kyle was the first one to reply and she said, “Drink too much tequila and do the splits?” She acted her part well and pretended to be an anxious player.

She turned to Sutton Stracke who was at her right and the two nodded at each other. The Southern belle seemed to be a buffer between Kyle and her sister Kathy Hilton who had a falling out last season.

Kathy Hilton takes aim at Lisa Rinna

Sutton also answered the question by also referencing a memorable moment on the show. She said, “By not wearing the same iconic hot pink Dior suit as your friend.”

A couple of seasons ago, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne wore the same Dior suit to an event at Erika’s house.

At another event hosted by Kathy, the actress showed up long before the party began.

Kathy took aim at Lisa in her scripted answer and referenced both events in one sweep. She said, very matter-of-fact but with a teasing smile, “Do not show up early, and don’t not drink my Casa del Sol tequila.”

Lisa laughed loudly at Kathy’s response and was a good sport about it.

Kathy’s answer wasn’t approved as part of the game, which allowed the host to ask the other team, composed of Lisa, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, and Dorit Kemsley.

Lisa Rinna says her husband isn’t fair game

Lisa also got a chance to answer the question and said, “Do not go after my husband, Harry Hamlin.”

This line was taken from the scene when Lisa blasted Kathy and Kyle’s sister, Kim Richards.

Kathy spoke about this moment during the reunion and said that Lisa had bullied everyone on the show. She said to the reality star in an iconic moment, “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

Lisa came under fire multiple times after the Reunion aired, notably after she used Paris Hilton’s trauma to hurt her mother, Kathy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.