RHOBH: Kathy Hilton admits she ‘said some things out of frustration’ about sister Kyle Richards

Kathy Hilton gives an update on her relationship with Kyle Richards.

Kathy Hilton is fessing up about an intense scene that played out in the Season 12 trailer between her and sister Kyle Richards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted that she said things about Kyle during a moment of frustration and noted that she has already apologized.

That scene is yet to air on the show as Kathy has only recently made her appearance with 10 episodes already underway.

The second-season cast member was busy with her daughter Paris Hilton’s wedding while the rest of her cast members were filming, which is why she joined them late into the season.

However, late or not, Kathy found herself in the middle of drama regarding something she said about her sister Kyle. In the trailer, Lisa Rinna told Kyle what Kathy had said and she was right there during the confrontation between the two sisters.

Kathy will have to answer to that when the scene plays out and again at the reunion, but she has already made things right with Kyle.

Kathy Hilton admits she said things about her sister Kyle Richards

It won’t be long before we find out exactly what was said to cause the fallout between the sisters, but Kathy does not deny her part in the drama.

During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted, “I had said some things out of frustration, that I was feeling personally.” Kathy said the incident occurred after she returned from New York feeling exhausted, hungry, and tired.

It was at that moment she admittedly “said some things that I should not have said.”

Kathy also addressed Lisa Rinna’s involvement in the altercation with her sister and reasoned, “I think that she cares a lot about Kyle, and I think that she cares about me, and I think that she just wanted to help out.”

“Hopefully everybody has good intentions and it works itself out. But I did apologize to Kyle,” added Kathy.

Kyle Richards admits it’s hard filming with her sisters

Just recently Kyle confessed to the trials of filming her show with her sisters. She started on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with sister Kim Richards and that caused a strain on their relationship before Kim left the show.

“That’s very difficult. When my sister Kim was on, it was great, and then it was awful,” said Kyle as per The Daily Mail. “It was one of the worst times on the show for me ever.”

Now, history could repeat itself but this time with Kyle and Kathy, if they’re not careful.

Luckily though the sisters have already patched things up and according to Kathy, she and Kyle are in a “great” place following their spat.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.