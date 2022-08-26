RHOBH: Is Kimora Lee Simmons joining the show next season?

Kimore Lee Simmons discusses appearing on RHOBH and receiving calls from producers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Could The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feature a new addition with Kimora Lee Simmons?

Kimora answered that question and more in a new interview about the Bravo show.

The Baby Phat founder revealed that she often receives calls from producers but would need to know more about the show to participate.

She also revealed that she liked some current Housewives and shared the names of her favorite ladies.

Booked and busy Kimora told Entertainment Tonight that she receives lots of producer calls. She shared, “Different producers call me all the time, people call me to be a part of their show all the time.”

Kimora is no stranger to reality TV– she appeared on Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane and Kimora: House of Fab nearly one decade ago.

However, Kimora revealed that she doesn’t watch television, so she didn’t understand the vibe of the show.

Kimora Lee Simmons reveals favorite Housewives, circumstances to join show

She continued, “Here’s what I just don’t understand, because I don’t watch TV: Are they mean to each other? Are they rude to each other? Because the clips I’ve seen and the things I’ve heard, they’re kind of fight-y.”

Kimora said, “I wouldn’t mind doing it, but it would just have to be under the right circumstances.”

Kimora would like to be part of a motivational show. She shared, “I want to compel people, teach people, aspire people, uplift them, I want to show them how to be bad Bs, how to look great, feel great, manage everything.”

Kimora also shared which women she liked, “I like Kyle, I like Kathy, I like Garcelle, I like these women.”

Kimora appeared open the appearing on RHOBH and she shared, “I actually recently just said that I would.”

Kimora isn’t the only woman whose name was mentioned as a potential Bravo addition.

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller expressed a desire to join the show last month.

Abby Lee Miller wants to join RHOBH

Abby Lee Miller shared a fun video where she ranked current RHOBH cast members and even offered potential taglines for if she were to join the show.

She shared the video on her YouTube channel, where she addressed rumors that she had joined the cast. Although Abby had not joined the show, she expressed an interest in participating.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.