RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais wears mini dress and thigh-high boots for Season 12 reunion

Garcelle Beauvais defends Kyle Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale. Pic credit: @garcelleInstagram

The season is over, and fans are looking forward to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion.

To give them something to look forward to, the Housewives are showing off their outfits for the day.

Garcelle took to social media to share her rocker chic look.

She wore a black mini dress with a high neck and sheer top, bedazzled with jewels.

The ruffled sleeves and thigh-high boots gave her outfit an edge.

She wore her hair in a half ponytail and accessorized with some statement earrings and rings.

She captioned the post, “season 12 reunion look.”

RHOBH fans react to Season 12 reunion looks

Although some viewers didn’t like Garcelle’s outfit, others have come out to defend her look.

A fan who didn’t like the outfit wrote, “Garcelle.Girl. What the ACTUAL?!? No, seriously… are you okay?!”

However, another fan wrote, “Why is everyone tripping – she looks beautiful. It’s a sitting outfit.”

Some viewers have been complaining that this reunion doesn’t seem to have a theme. The ladies are dressed in totally different colors, and they aren’t wearing the gowns they have worn for reunion shows.

One fan posted all the ladies’ outfits and wrote, “Just like the season… none of it makes sense.”

Another viewer wrote,” I thought Garcelle was bad, then I saw everyone else. These are hands down the WORST reunion fashions EVER.”

I thought Garcelle was bad, then I saw everyone else. These are hands down the WORST reunion fashions EVER #RHOBHReunion pic.twitter.com/5aJMo3cac8 — LadyBird (@SweetiePie00121) October 5, 2022

Garcelle Beauvais came to Kyle Richards’ defense on RHOBH finale

The reunion will be interesting because, during the finale, alliances seemed to shift a little.

Garcelle and Sutton Stracke had Kyle Richards’ back in an argument against Lisa Rinna.

Kyle was asking Lisa to stop talking badly about her sister Kathy Hilton. She said she wanted the matter dropped, as her sister apologized.

But Lisa brought up the Aspen meltdown at every event.

Garcelle stepped in and told Lisa that if Kyle accepted Kathy’s apology, then she should back off.

Lisa told the ladies that she didn’t reveal all that Kathy said in Aspen. She pointed out that none of them knew the details of what happened. Lisa insinuated that she didn’t share the details with them because she was being a good friend to Kyle.

Garcelle made sure to stay with Kyle after Lisa left and encouraged her to work things out with her sister. Sutton explained to Kyle that at the end of the day, “Water runs fast, but blood runs deep and slowly.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.