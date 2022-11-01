RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais stuns in tight dress and leopard-print gloves

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais looked stunning as she attended Essence’s Power 100 Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais looked amazing in her latest brown strapless suit and skirt ensemble.

She accessorized the look with some elbow-length leopard-print globes and gold sandals.

She wore her hair in a half ponytail, with long flowy black hair parted on her shoulders.

The reality star wore gold earrings that were a statement by themselves, as they were long and made of large globes.

The actress took to Instagram to post multiple different snaps of her look. In one of the pictures, she posed with The Best Man actress Nia Long as they attended the Ebony Power 100 Gala.

Garcelle captioned the picture, “About last night.” She also made sure to thank Ebony Magazine.

RHOBH Garcelle Beauvais attends the Ebony Power 100 Gala

Garcelle was one of many stars to attend the Ebony Power 100 Gala, which took place in Los Angeles on October 29. The event honors trailblazers in the black community across different industries such as entertainment, music, activism, media, stem, community, etc.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got the For The Culture Award, Tamika Palmer got The Social Justice Award and Spike Lee got the Icon Award just to name a few.

Nia Long presented Issa Rae with The People’s Choice Award.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Garcelle Beauvais’ fashion choice

RHOBH fans took to the comment section to compliment Garcelle on her look. They said that she looked stunning, and some of the attendees thanked her for a wonderful evening.

Pic credit: @garcellebeauvais/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan wrote that Garcelle looked beautiful, and she also received compliments from other Housewives in the franchise.

Pic credit: @garcellebeauvais/Instagram

Garcelle also shared a message during the evening and said it was important for people to share their stories — as it is how we will inspire the next generation to go after their dreams.

She said, “There are little girls that are waiting for our story so that they can create their own stories… When we don’t tell ours they have nothing to aspire to. It’s necessary for us to keep talking.”

Garcelle Beauvais’ memoir Love Me As I Am

Garcelle is leading by example as she recently published her memoir, Love Me As I Am.

The book was a point of discussion during Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, as her co-star, Lisa Rinna had thrown it in the trash. Lisa was upset that Garcelle recounted a story in her book that mentioned her daughter, Amelia Hamelin.

She took a picture of the book in the garbage, which Erika Jayne later shared on her social media.

The exchange about the book was hard for viewers to watch as Garcelle was seen fighting back tears while Lisa and Erika laughed about recycling. Viewers slammed Bravo Executive Producer Andy Cohen for his passivity.

Andy later issued a well-deserved, public apology to Garcelle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus.