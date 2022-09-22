RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais strikes a model pose in sheer, animal print dress

Garcelle Beauvais models a new designer collected that is being sold at Target. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Garcelle Beauvais is deep into her third season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she immediately became a fan favorite.

She was famous long before she became a Housewife and has been a star in her own right for decades, having starred in dozens of movies and television shows.

The Haitian-born beauty came to the United States at age 16 to pursue a modeling career and has been on the cover of numerous magazines, along with runway work for designers like Calvin Klein and Isaac Mizrahi.

Garcelle is still very much into fashion and is seen dressed to the nines in the most high-end brands while starring on RHOBH.

Being a fashion maven, Garcelle has many friends who are designers and wants to promote the amazing work of those around her.

Garcelle recently took to Instagram to promote designers who have launched lines that will be affordable to even the most thrifty shopper at one of the most popular department stores in the country.

The gorgeous mom of three posed on a downtown rooftop to show off the design of one of her friends, Sergio Hudson, who recently designed a collection that will be in Target stores this fall.

The sleek knee-length dress fit Garcelle like a glove, featuring a plunging neckline and a cinched waist to show off her curves. The black and white animal print was accented with sheer black sleeves and a mock neck.

Garcelle topped off the look with heeled leather boots, a bright red lip, and poker-straight hair.

Garcelle has had an emotional season of RHOBH

Season 12 of RHOBH has been one of the most dramatic ever, and even though Garcelle usually tries to keep her cool, she had some of her own issues this season.

In the first few episodes, Garcelle and her friend Crystal Kung Minkoff suffered some rocky moments, and Garcelle later admitted that their bond was not the same afterward. Garcelle said that rewatching the season along with the viewers brought up the hurt feelings both of them experienced during filming.

Garcelle has also carried over her battle with Erika Jayne from last season, with a new component added when Erika was seen cursing at Garcelle’s 14-year-old son, Jax, at his mother’s birthday party. There, things went from bad to worse.

She later admitted that she was more than ready to air out her grievances at the reunion and is looking forward to the opportunity to defend herself. The reunion was filmed last week, and it has been reported that most cast members did not leave on good terms.

Fans will need to stay tuned to see the rest of this explosive season and the reunion to top it off.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.