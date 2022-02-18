RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais speaks on relationship with Lisa Rinna following tensions between them last season

Garcelle Beauvais talks relationship with Lisa Rinna. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais just gave an update on her rocky relationship with Lisa Rinna following a season filled with tension. The pair’s relationship has been through some ups and downs stemming from Lisa’s treatment of former friend Denise Richards during her short stint on the franchise.

Lisa’s behavior towards Denise caused Garcelle to grow leery of the Rinna Beauty creator and their friendship took a hit as a result.

Things got worse during Season 11 when Garcelle noticed the hypocrisy in how Lisa blindly defended Erika Jayne but didn’t do the same for Denise--her friend of over a decade.

At the reunion, Lisa and Garcelle tried to bury the hatchet during a somewhat awkward makeup session after agreeing to put the Denise Richards drama behind them for good. However, are things really okay with the duo today?

Garcelle Beauvais speaks on her relationship with Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently teased what fans can expect when Season 12 makes its debut, and it seems there won’t be much drama between her and Lisa.

Garcelle and Lisa appeared to be on good terms several days ago when they both showed up to support Bravo executive Andy Cohen during the celebration for him getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

However, regarding their friendly interaction, Garcelle told Us Weekly, “That was Andy’s day and I was so happy and proud to be there.”

Garcelle also said of her relationship with Lisa, “Yeah we’re doing good. You know, it is what it is.”

The mom-of-three also noted that following their olive branch at the reunion, she and Lisa went into Season 12 “with the idea of [a] fresh start.”

As for whether their amicable relationship has continued, Garcelle laughingly said, “my lips are sealed.”

Garcelle Beauvais says cast supported Dorit Kemsley’s after her home invasion

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also touched on another rocky relationship--the one between her and Dorit Kemsley.

Last season Dorit confronted Garcelle for constantly taking jabs at her. However, given what Dorit has just experienced in her personal life it seems Garcelle had to let bygones be bygones and offer Dorit the support she needed.

Dorit was the victim of a terrifying home invasion where she was held at gunpoint while home with her two kids. Garcelle touched on the incident and noted that the cast gave Dorit all their support after the ordeal.

“Yeah, I think everybody rallied around her,” shared Garcelle. “I mean that was a horrific thing to happened and to think that her babies were in the house… yeah we all rallied around her and supported her for sure, that’s what you do.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.