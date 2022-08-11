RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais enjoys family time in Hawaii with twin boys Jax and Jaid

RHOBH Beauvais shared photos from her family vacation in Hawaii. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has had a lot going on lately.

She rewarded herself with a family vacation.

She wrapped up the end of her show, The Real. She also came out with a Home Brand Decor collection called Garcelle at Home.

Not to mention that she has been promoting the current season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Understandably, the Haitian native took some time to relax recently and enjoy her family.

She took her twin boys, Jax and Jaid, on a lovely vacation to Hawaii.

Garcelle Beauvais shares some pictures of her Hawaiian vacation with her fans

Garcelle Beauvais took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of her vacation, giving fans a glimpse into the trip with the boys.

In one of the posts, she poked some fun at her teenage sons, Jax and Jaid, in the caption. She wrote, “Family time Hawaii. These boys can eat.”

She had a great smile in the picture, looking happy to be with her boys. The teenagers had more of a cool attitude. Jaid had his arms crossed, giving the camera a half smile. Whereas his twin brother pulled up his hoody, giving more of a model behavior look, staring straight into the camera and holding one hand by his lips.

Garcelle’s oldest son Oliver recently teased that he would appear in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

Garcelle shares picture in a plunging green bathing suit during her trip to Hawaii

She shared another beautiful picture of herself on the beach. She was wearing a plunging neck green bathing suit. She accessorized her look with a tropical hat and some gold sunglasses. In them, fans could see the reflection of the sandy beach giving some major FOMO.

In the photo, the former model smiled a little, holding one hand under her chin, showing off a yellow and pink gold Hermes bracelet and other accessories. She simply captioned the post, “Morning,” adding a green heart.

Garcelle’s son Jax made headlines recently after Erika Jayne was rude to him

Garcelle’s teenage son Jax was in the news recently after an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired.

In the episode, his mother was celebrating her birthday, and he was in attendance.

At one point, he returned to get some centerpieces for Garcelle when Erika Jayne, sitting at the table, yelled at him. She told him to “Get the f***k out of here.”

Garcelle has recently said that she is ready for the reunion and that she is sick of her co-star’s “BS.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.