RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais claps back at claim she spoke to production behind Teddi Mellencamp’s back

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is clapping back at Teddi Mellencamp regarding a recent comment made about her. Teddi — who recently made a guest appearance on the show after being fired last season — rolled into Beverly Hills last week and now there’s drama.

Last week, the cast showed up for Kyle Richards’s holiday party and since Teddi and Kyle are close friends she was also at the event.

However, the accountability coach rubbed Garcelle the wrong way during a conversation involving Erika Jayne, and later in her confessional, Garcelle referred to Teddi as a gnat and questioned her presence at the event.

Teddi Mellencamp caught wind of Garcelles’s comments about her and she talked about it during her podcast, Teddi Tea Pod, with guest Kyle Richards.

In the episode titled, “Teddi Gets Real about her Return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” the three-season alum referred to the moment when Garcelle called her “as annoying as a gnat.”

However, Teddi said there was a moment that viewers didn’t get to see during the exchange between her and Garcelle during the Erika Jayne conversation.

‘What you guys didn’t see and what really is what revved me up was like… she goes ‘why is she even here and why does she get to have an opinion?”

“And she says it to production and of course, she knows they can’t use that,” said Teddi. “But then I hear her say it and I’m like, ‘Do I need to ask you when I can speak Garcelle?”

After the podcast aired Garcelle caught wind of Teddi’s claim and clapped back at the insinuation that she made the comment behind Teddi’s back.

“Well that’s not true,” responded Garcelle on Twitter. “I said it in front of her while we were filming.”

Kyle Richards says Garcelle’s comment ‘wasn’t nice’

During the podcast where Teddi dished about her recent tiff with Garcelle, OG Kyle Richards also chimed in, despite trying to remain diplomatic early on.

Kyle and Garcelle had their own drama last season but they have since made peace and are working on their friendship.

However, Kyle responded to Garcelle’s comment about Teddi, and she defended her friend.

“I mean, I know, that wasn’t cool, to say the least,” remarked Kyle.

She later added, “It wasn’t nice. I mean you were on the show for three years, you brought so much to the show, and that comment… I mean everybody was kinda like shocked by that.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.