RHOBH fans slam Kyle Richards for ‘downplaying’ her once close friendship with Dorit Kemsley

Kyle Richards is getting called out by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers over recent comments about her friendship with Dorit.

The mom of four tossed that relationship to the side when she became besties with Country Singer Morgan Wade, and Dorit confessed to feeling hurt that they no longer hang out together.

However, in a recent video, Kyle addressed her conversation with Dorit and insinuated that they were never as close as the Beverly Beach founder made it out to be.

After Kyle shared those sentiments online, people immediately came to Dorit’s defense.

Keep in mind that Dorit is a member of the Fox Force Five along with Kyle her BFF Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna.

After a rocky Season 12, Kyle’s relationship with Lisa Rinna took an unfortunate turn due to a nasty feud and wild allegations against Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton.

Now it seems Dorit will be the next one booted from the group.

Kyle Richards throws shade at her friendship with Dorit Kemsley

Season 13 is showing us a different side of Kyle Richards, and if you don’t like it, that’s too bad.

Dorit Kemsley is learning that the hard way as her silence at the Season 12 reunion is now coming back to haunt her.

Kyle confessed that she was disappointed that Dorit didn’t have her back during the emotional faceoff with her sister Kathy, and since then, the OG has seemingly put their friendship on pause.

However, during a recent Amazon Live, Kyle reasoned they were never that close to begin with, despite Dorit’s claims that they used to go on trips together.

“She says, ‘We used to go on trips together’ and it shows a trip that we went on once–PK and Dorit and me and Mo, the four of us–and then it flashes to another trip that’s from the show,” said Kyle.

“I’m sorry, and I love Dorit, but like you’re showing a trip from the show,” continued Kyle. “Let’s not exaggerate the situation.”

The Bravo star said Dorit tried to make it seem as if Kyle is now excluding her from all these trips, when in fact there was only “one trip that we ever did as couples, ever.”

RHOBH fans blast Kyle Richards for ‘downplaying’ her friendship with Dorit

Dorit will not be amused when she hears how Kyle feels about their friendship, but RHOBH fans are coming to her defense.

“I’m not a big Dorit fan but seriously, with friends like Kyle who needs enemies? Wow,” said one commenter.

“She, herself, gave that impression on previous seasons. Now she’s throwing her under the bus. Typical Kyle behavior,” said someone else.

One RHOBH fan wrote, “So now she’s downplaying her relationship with Dorit when she’s included in her storyline for the last 4 years that she’s SO close to Dorit?? Interesting!”

“I hate when people deny or downplay friendships as if they were such a big deal. Carole did it to Tinsley and that was her last season, so fingers crossed 🤞🏻,” said someone else.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.