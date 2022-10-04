RHOBH fans demand Denise Richards return after she has lunch with Sutton Stracke

Denise Richards is open to a return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sutton Stracke has sent The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans into a frenzy after she had lunch with Denise Richards.

The Southern Belle had lunch in Malibu with Denise.

She posted a picture with the actress, and the two could be seen laughing together.

Sutton wore a flowery top, whereas Denise opted for a black T-shirt.

The two were hugging and smiling and seemed to be having a genuinely good time.

Sutton captioned the post, “Love a good catch-up! #housewives will be housewives.”

She added, “Thanks for lunch in Malibu.”

RHOBH viewers want Denise Richards back

Fans quickly took to the photo’s comment section to ask for Denise’s return to the show.

Other fans also said that Lisa Rinna would have difficulty keeping her cool after seeing this photo. They said Denise should come back and make the season difficult for Lisa as she did to her.

Lisa and Denise had a falling out on the show after Brandi Glanville started rumors that she had a sexual encounter with Denise. The actress had just gotten married at the time.

Denise denied the rumors, but Lisa pushed her relentlessly to admit it was true.

One fan wrote, “@deniserichards Come back and make the season hell for @lisarinna”

Another viewer wrote, “BRING HER BACK!!!” While another fan pointed out, “I’m sure Rinna is fuming right now.”

Another viewer said they wanted Denise to come back and join Sutton and Garcelle Beauvais.

Denise had lunch with both a few months ago.

Another fan wrote, “We need @deniserichards back on RHOBH!! Sutton, Denise, Garcelle & Kathy that’s what @bravotv @bravoandy needs to make happen!”

Even Paris Hilton and her mother, Kathy Hilton, joined the comments.

Paris commented with two heart emojis, and Kathy wrote, “Beauties!” adding heart emojis.

Denise Richards is open to an RHOBH return

Denise recently appeared on the Jeff Lewis show. She said she would be open to returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She admitted that she would never be able to trust or be close friends with Lisa.

She also said that she thinks that Lisa only apologized to her for the Bravo cameras. Lisa and Denise had been friends for 20 years before their feud.

Denise told Jeff, “Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty, and she can be very nasty. And that’s just something to know about with her and being on the show.”

Denise is open to returning to the show, and fans want her back. Now it’s up to the producers and the network.

