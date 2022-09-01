RHOBH: Erika Jayne throws shade at estranged husband Tom Girardi for cheating on her

RHOBH star Erika Jayne stuns fans as she revealed details of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s affair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been on the news a lot lately.

This time, it’s because she got messy on social media.

The performer posted a photo of a news article that revealed that her estranged husband had a mistress who was a judge.

It’s not the first time Erika talks about Tom’s affair as she knew about it.

However, the Pretty Mess author was shocked to discover one the lavish gifts her husband had gotten his mistress.

According to the article, Justice Tricia Bigelow also received a large sum of money from Tom’s firm.

Erika says she didn’t know about the lavish gift her estranged husband Tom gave to his judge mistress

Erika captioned her post, “Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop.”

In the picture she shared, her followers could read the title of the Los Angeles Times article, “A judge’s affair with Tom Girardi, a beachfront condo and $300,000 wire from his firm.”

According to the LA Times, Erika found out about the wire transfer in court, when her lawyer showed her some documents during a deposition.

The reality star is still married to Tom even though they are legally separated.

She said shocked, “F**k me.” Her lawyer quickly reminded her to use proper language.

She asked that the retired judge be placed under oath also.

Tom Girardi’s former mistress returned all the gifts given to her by Tom

Justice Tricia Bigelow had a reputation to be a very stern and clean judge.

At the time she received the wire transfer from Tom, she was closing on a beachfront condo in Santa Monica.

It was later discovered that the money came from a trust account of Girardi Keese, Tom’s law firm.

The trust contained settlement money for cancer victims and other residents of a polluted Inland Empire community.

Tricia said the wire wasn’t marked as coming from Girardi Keese.

Nevertheless, she returned all the jewelry and gifts Tom had given her to a bankruptcy trustee working to compensate other clients of Tom’s who had been cheated by him.

Erika Jayne refused to return $750,000 diamond earrings purchased with victims’ settlement money

Meanwhile, for the longest time, Erika has refused to return some diamond stud earrings valued at $750,000, given to her by Tom.

The jewelry was allegedly purchased with money from a trust for widows and orphans of plane crash victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 in 2018.

She was eventually ordered to hand over the earrings.

Next week on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Pretty Mess Author gets called out by her co-stars.

Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Minkoff will hold her accountable, while Erika refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.