RHOBH: Erika Jayne speaks out after being vindicated in one of her lawsuits

Erika Jayne is doing a little victory lap this week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star scored a win in one of the lawsuits against her.

According to Page Six, she was sued by two of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s former colleagues.

The two attorneys claimed that Erika knew and participated in her husband’s wrongdoings.

However, Los Angeles Judge Richard Fruin ruled that he found no evidence that Erika had anything to do with her husband’s misappropriation of victims’ funds.

So, Erika won this $5 million fraud lawsuit, marking one of the many lawsuits that the Pretty Mess author is fighting as a victory.

The performer was understandably very happy about her win and let fans know.

She took to social media and posted a picture of the Page six article that reads, “Erika Jayne scores win in $5M fraud lawsuit, court finds no evidence of ‘wrongdoing.'”

She captioned the post, “Thank you my friends that have stood beside me. All I asked for was time and understanding.”

The reality star added many happy emojis and said that the links to the news articles could be found in her Instagram Stories.

The judge issued a ruling that pleased Erika Jayne

The attorneys at Tom Girardi’s firm, Phillip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn, sued Erika for “aiding and abetting” Tom in his crimes.

They alleged that the performer knew of her husband’s crimes and that he was using victims’ settlement money to fund her luxurious lifestyle.

Page Six obtained some court documents, and the judge ruled that the plaintiffs had failed to demonstrate that Erika had anything to do with her estranged husband’s crimes.

The reality star said in her deposition that she didn’t work at Girardi & Keese; she never saw their books and was not in charge of them.

She also said that she never questioned where the money came from when her husband would give her lavish gifts or fund her lifestyle.

Even the plaintiffs admitted that Erika never participated in any talks or meetings with them or the firm.

She also posted another version of the same story written by the Los Angeles Times.

In an effort to throw some of the attention off of her, Erika recently disclosed publicly details about her husband’s affair and the gifts he had given his mistress.

Erika Jayne’s casemates question why she didn’t help out the victims

On the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers will see Erika face off with some of her castmates.

Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Minkoff questioned the Pretty Mess singer on why she refused to give back a pair of $750,000 diamond stud earrings that were proved to be bought with the victim’s settlement.

Her giving back the pricey earrings to a trustee helping some of the victims get their settlement back could have gone a long way.

