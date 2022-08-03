RHOBH: Erika Jayne sizzles in vacation photo with Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins

RHOBH Erika Jayne sizzles in bathing suit during her Hawaiian vacation with Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sadou/AdMedia

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been fighting many different lawsuits in the last couple of years.

However, The Pretty Mess author took some time to get away from it all as she traveled to Hawaii with Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins.

Diana Jenkins is the newest housewife to join The Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise.

Out of all her castmates, Lisa Rinna has been the most loyal to Erika Jayne.

Erika Jayne posted a picture of the three of them on what appears to be a large veranda, with lots of plants and greenery in the background.

Diana Jenkins was wearing an orange bathing suit with matching sunglasses and a hat. Rinna wore her signature short hair while Erika had her blonde hair in a top bun.

The post had picked up over 30,000 likes by the time of writing.

Erika Jayne referenced million-dollar lawsuit in the post’s caption

Erika Jayne captioned her post, “The Shelbys” (a mob reference), along with three emojis: a horse, a whisky glass, and a knife.

Lisa Rinna commented with a laughing emoji.

The ladies seemed to be having a wonderful and relaxing time. They looked well rested and all three had on natural makeup.

However, after the trip, Erika Jayne was served with more legal papers.

Reality hit Erika hard when she landed as she didn’t get to stay in a post-vacation relaxation bliss for long.

The Pretty Mess performer was served with a $50 million racketeering suit at the Los Angeles airport. She is accused of conspiring with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, of stealing millions from his clients.

Erika Jayne says she cannot divorce Tom Girardi

Recently, Erika said on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she could not divorce Tom. If she did, she would have to pay him alimony.

In a recent episode, viewers got a glimpse of Erika’s mindset when it comes to her divorce from the once titan Tom Girardi.

She was talking to Lisa Rinna when she told her, “I can’t get a divorce right now. Like, I’m legally separated, so my life has moved on and everything is separate. But I can’t get a divorce right now. There is so much legal s**t going on.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.