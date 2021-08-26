RHOBH: Erika Jayne shares vile death threat from woman who said ‘I’d shoot you point blank’

Erika Jayne puts a woman on blast for sending her vile death threats. Pic credit: Bravo

Things are taking a dangerous turn for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne as she continues to receive death threats amid her legal drama.

People are angry at Erika due to allegations that her estranged husband Tom Girardi stole millions of dollars from widows and orphans to fund their lavish lifestyle over the years.

While Erika has maintained her innocence regarding the alleged illegal dealings in the embattled attorney’s law firm, not everybody believes that she was totally out of the loop.

Social media has been ablaze with nasty comments about Erika’s involvement but some people have gone too far and have been sending death threats to the 50-year-old.

Woman threatens to shoot Erika Jayne

Over the past few weeks, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been putting trolls on blast as they continue to threaten her life. But the most recent threat might very well be the worst of them all.

Erika shared a screenshot of some horrific messages sent to her Instagram DM by an Instagram user. The woman sent at least seven messages and even a voice not harassing Erika and even threatening to shoot her. It’s not clear if the slew of messages were sent all at once or over a period of time, but Erika posted the screenshot a few hours ago.

“I hope you die a very true brutal death…” reads one of the comments. “Die b**ch die! Go take a dirt nap,” reads another.

The woman also wrote, “I can’t wait till you go to your grave.” But that was nothing compared to the message she sent next.

“Who the f**k do you think you are…if you were in front of me right now I’d shoot you point-blank! Not with a squirt gun either! Take that to your cop son you slimy piece of s**t. Watch your back b**ch.”

In the screenshot, it’s evident that the woman also sent Erika a voice message, but the Beverly Hills Housewife didn’t mention what was said in the audio.

Erika Jayne has received several other death threats

This is not the first death threat that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has received over the past few weeks. A few days ago she called out one Instagram user who was bold enough to comment that Erika should be executed — on a post about the Painkiller singer.

Erika also shared another threatening message sent to her via Instagram DM which referred to her as a “marked woman.”

It doesn’t seem as if the Beverly Hills Housewife has responded to any of the harassing DMs, but she’s certainly putting the nasty trolls on blast for their behavior.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.