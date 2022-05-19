RHOBH: Erika Jayne shares exciting news about her sex life, says Tom Girardi’s health is on the decline

Erika Jayne’s sex life is going really well. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne had a TMI moment during a recent conversation about her sex life, so let’s just say things are going well in that department.

The 50-year-old is not looking for anything serious after her split from embattled attorney Tom Girardi.

Erika just wants to have fun beneath the sheets and she’s been doing just that.

She teased her sexual escapades during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night. Erika seemed to be in very good spirits and while she didn’t reveal any names, she confessed to having really good sex.

On another note, the RHOBH star also gave an update on the health of her estranged husband who’s been in a health care facility since last year. Erika noted, however, that Tom’s health is on the decline.

Erika Jayne shares exciting news about her sex life

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made a rare appearance on WWHL last night and she didn’t disappoint.

We haven’t seen Erika on Andy Cohen’s late-night show since news broke of her divorce and Tom’s legal battle, which she has since been roped into.

It’s likely due to legal issues that Erika stayed away from the show throughout the entirety of Season 11 while all her other castmates made several appearances last year.

While Erika still has some lawsuits pending, she seemingly got the go-ahead from her legal team because she was a guest on the show last night.

During her chat with Andy, the former Roxy star was asked about her sex life after admitting in a clip for the RHOBH trailer that she wants really good sex.

“Are you getting laid?” Andy asked bluntly.

“Yeah sure am, got some good d**k,” responded Erika, but she didn’t share much more than that.

Erika Jayne dishes on Tom Girardi’s declining health

Erika’s sex life might be good, but there doesn’t seem to be much good happening for her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

He currently resides at a senior living facility having left the multi-million dollar mansion he once shared with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star after being diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimers.

The former couple’s Pasadena estate has since been put up for sale amid their mounting legal issues.

Meanwhile, the 82-year-old has been at the facility since August 2021 and during Erika’s WWHL appearance, she was asked about his wellbeing.

“Tom lives in a memory care facility so I can only say decline and further decline,” explained Erika.

Erika also confessed that Tom still calls her, after she made the revelation on RHOBH last season. As for whether she answers his calls, Erika admitted, “Of course I do.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.