RHOBH: Erika Jayne accuses Kathy Hilton of using a homophobic slur

Viewers anxiously await The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Part 3 to see the face-to-face between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna.

But reports say that Erika Jayne also threw her hat in the fight and made a serious accusation against Kathy.

The Pretty Mess singer accused Kathy of using a homophobic slur during the cast trip to Aspen.

Erika alleged that the slur was used against someone that hung around the cast this season.

Kathy denied the allegations and said there was absolutely no truth to them.

Bravo cameras did not capture the incident. It is being reported that there was an investigation into the matter; however, nothing concrete came up.

RHOBH: Erika Jayne doubles down on social media

TMZ reported that sources close to the cast said Erika said she heard Kathy use the homophobic slur.

After the article came out, Erika took to social media. She seemed to confirm the claims and doubled down on her allegations.

She said she wouldn’t back down from the truth without naming names. She maintained her accusations over what happened in Aspen.

She wrote, “I was there. It happened. What the “audience” chooses to believe is beyond my control.”

She added, “I will never back down from the truth of what happened that night at the club in Aspen.”

Sutton Stracke denied the claims against Kathy Hilton

Before the season aired, some reports suggested that the slur was used against Sutton Stracke’s assistant, Joshua Roberts.

After the accusations against Kathy, Sutton spoke exclusively to Page Six before the season aired. She said she saw the reports about her assistant.

She denied that Kathy insulted him. Furthermore, the Southern Belle said that Joshua wasn’t even in Aspen for the cast trip.

She said that no one used the homophobic slur.

Sutton emphasized, “When I saw that about Josh, that’s going to make me not happy because untruths need to be squashed.”

She added, “And no one ever said that. Josh was not even in Aspen. This was ridiculous.”

Kathy was around Sutton and Josh on several occasions. Sutton even posted a picture of the three together on her social media and squashed the allegations.

She wrote in the caption, “Josh is the best. And he got a promotion yesterday. He is no longer my assistant. He executes everything we do around here with grace and style, and we have fun while doing it.”

She added, “And [Kathy Hilton] has been nothing but kind and respectful to him.”

TMZ reported that Erika said otherwise during Part 3 of the reunion. The performer said she heard Kathy using the slur. And Kathy called her a liar during the taping.

It’s a case of she said, she said; it’s Erika’s word against Kathy’s.

The final part of the reunion airs tonight. Viewers will be able to form their own opinion, although many have already. One thing is for sure, Kathy said she wouldn’t return for another season if Lisa and Erika were part of the show. Lisa has also spoken about a possible departure from The RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.