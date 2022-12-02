Dorit Kemsley models a neon orange bikini and coverup for Beverly Beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

It may be December, but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley looked like she was ready for warmer days this week.

Dorit has been promoting the ongoing holiday sale of her swimwear line, Beverly Beach.

She posted several stunning shots modeling the brand’s swimsuit and athleisure looks this week and looked fabulous doing so.

On Thursday, the fashion designer shared two pictures of herself rocking a neon orange two-piece from her swimwear collection.

Dorit often models for her own line and is regularly featured in Beverly Beach ads.

In the most recent photo she posted, Dorit proved her modeling skills are just as good as her designing skills.

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley models an orange two-piece

In the first image, Dorit donned a pair of Aviator sunglasses and looked straight into the camera.

She posed against a scenic background of clear blue water next to a rocky cliff.

The Beverly Hills housewife modeled the matching orange mesh two-piece coverup. She leaned against the boat to show off her full look.

The neon mesh top featured quarter-length sleeves and an adjustable string tied around the bottom. The wide-legged orange bottoms also had an adjustable drawstring along the waist.

Dorit wore a matching orange bikini under the two-piece mesh coverup.

Dorit’s straight blonde hair hung past her shoulders as she gazed into the distance in the second shot.

True to form, the 46-year-old advertised the bright orange Beverly Beach look as “chic” and listed different ways to style the mesh top.

She suggested in the caption that the orange top could be paired, “…with your favorite bikini, boyfriend jeans, or over a tank…”

Dorit Kemsley advertises Beverly Beach sale

For the past week, Beverly Beach has been advertising a 75 percent off sale on its website.

As of today, the site’s sale is currently ongoing. On her Instagram Story, Dorit continues to advertise many different items that are currently on sale from Beverly Beach as well.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, and mom-of-two founded the line in 2017 and has showcased some. of the pieces on past episodes of the Bravo show.

During her time on RHOBH, viewers often saw Dorit working on her company on the show.

It’s still unclear if Dorit will be a full-time housewife next season, with lots of rumors floating around about a cast shakeup.

However, many viewers are hoping to see her in Season 13 in some capacity.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.