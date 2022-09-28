RHOBH dinner party psychic says Kyle Richards slid into her DMs

Kyle Richards slips into the DM’s to taunt someone from her past. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/Charlie Steffens

Every loyal Bravo fan remembers the epic Season One episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which was titled Dinner Party From Hell.

This is one of the most famous episodes across all Housewives franchises and helped launch the ladies of Beverly Hills into the stardom they now enjoy today.

The centerpiece of this episode was Allison DuBois, a friend of Camille Grammer and also the psychic that was the basis for the hit show, Medium, which was produced by Kelsey Grammer.

Camille invited all of the Season One cast over to her Malibu estate for a dinner party and apparently some entertainment when she also invited Allison as a guest in order for all of the ladies to meet.

What happened went down in Housewives history when Allison began to psychically read the dinner party attendants, which included Camille’s frenemy, Kyle Richards.

When Allison told Kyle that her marriage to Mauricio Umansky was doomed because he could “never emotionally fulfill” her, all hell broke loose, and the rest was etched in the brains of faithful fans.

Now viewers are finding out that Kyle isn’t over it, and she is messaging Allison directly to remind her of what she said.

RHOBH: Kyle Richards DM’d Allison DuBois after a book release

Allison wrote a book titled Love Can’t Tell Time: Why Love Never Dies, which was released in 2020. Proud of her latest project being released, Allison posted the book cover to her Instagram. The cover photo featured Allison and her husband of almost 30 years, Joe, embracing in a sweet kiss.

The famous medium recently starred on the podcast, Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, where she revealed that her dinner party enemy, Kyle, slid into her DM’s to taunt her.

“And Kyle messaged me on my Instagram, and she said, ‘Yeah, I saw your book cover. So does your husband emotionally fulfill you?'” Allison revealed, telling David Yontef, “Yes, Kyle, for the record, he emotionally fulfills me every day of my life. Thank you for caring.”

But she didn’t say that to Kyle – Allison simply blocked her, rising above Kyle’s barbs. “It’s like, I’m not going back and forth with you. I’m not on the show. I don’t have to deal with it. I live in a whole other space in my life than to go tit for tat with [‘Real Housewives’],” Allison explained.

Allison said getting the message from Kyle shocked her, but she wasn’t intimidated by it. She told David, “It was like 11 years later. I’m still taking up space in your head? Really?” She blocked Kyle and didn’t respond because it would be like “having a fight with a 13-year-old eighth grader who thinks her boyfriend’s better than yours.”

Allison feels that what she said to Kyle twelve years ago must have really struck a nerve, saying, “I will take up free rent in that woman’s head for the rest of her life because she knows what I said is true or [it] wouldn’t bother her as much.” She also admitted that she felt that Kyle was rude, demanding, and angry.

There have long been claims that the energy that Allison picked up on with Kyle’s marriage could have been for Camille and Kelsey, whose marriage hit the skids after the first season, but Allison said that is not possible. She said, “It was specifically Kyle. I stand by that.”

