RHOBH: Diana Jenkins investing the racial attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ son

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie, Diana Jenkins, is all about being proactive.

She filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles late last week to expose the “bots” behind the attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son Jax.

Some viewers blamed Diana for the attacks, and it was reported that she had to hire around-the-clock security.

Trolls were coming after her by posting vicious and threatening comments on her social media accounts.

Page Six obtained the lawsuit where her lawyers said, “Dozens, if not hundreds, of people have posted messages attacking Ms. Jenkins for an act that she never took.”

The lawyers maintained that this was the only way to bring light to this terrible situation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins takes legal action

Page Six reported that Diana’s lawyers said, “This action is the only way Ms. Jenkins has to fight back against the anonymous coward who decided to put her reputation, livelihood, and life in jeopardy.”

Diana also took to social media to inform her fans of the lawsuit.

Last month, Garcelle Beauvais’ son was the target of a vicious cyber-attack. After an episode where his mother got into it with Diana and Erika, he started receiving hateful, racist, and life-threatening messages from some trolls.

At one point, he had to change his social media to private and even issued a statement saying that he was just a teenager. He reminded people that he wasn’t part of the television show or the drama.

It all started when, during Garcelle’s birthday party, a drunk Erika had told Jax to, “Get the f**k out of here.”

Many Bravolebrities rallied behind Garcelle while her son was being attacked. Bravo even had to issue a public statement to remind the public that kids are off limits.

Diana Jenkins is helping Tom Girardi, Erika Jayne’s estranged husband

It isn’t the first time that Diana is putting her money where her mouth is.

She recently created a foundation, the Sunela Foundation, and her first project will be to help Tom Girardi’s victims. Erika’s estranged husband embezzled funds that were supposed to go to orphans and widows of victims of a plane crash.

Diana donated $100,000 to her foundation to help the victims. In a social media post, she urged fans to help in any way they could.

Meanwhile, in last week’s episode of the show, Erika refused to turn over a pair of $750,000 earrings that were bought with the victims’ settlement money. She infamously told Crystal Minkoff, “I don’t care about anyone else but myself.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.