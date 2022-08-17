RHOBH: Crystal Minkoff urges people to ‘be kind’ amid eating disorder revelation

RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff encourages fans to be kind amidst eating disorder struggles. Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff has been very open about her eating disorder.

This season she shared more about her struggles with her castmates.

Crystal is now taking to social media ahead of tonight’s episode to urge people to “Be kind.”

The direct descendant of Confucius posted a quote saying, “You cannot tell if someone is struggling with an eating disorder by their appearance. Eating disorders do not discriminate or have a ‘look.’”

In a recent episode of the show, Crystal was asked if she had ever sought treatment.

She admitted that although she wasn’t sure if it would work, she would be seeking out a new therapist. She said that although her eating disorder is recent news for many people, it has been a part of her life for decades.

Crystal Kung Minkoff says anyone can suffer from a mental health disorder, urges people to ‘be kind’

Crystal captioned her post, “Anyone can suffer from an ED or other mental health disorder. Please be kind to each other.”

She added a red heart emoji.

Fans took to the comment section to shower her with support and uplifting words.

Viewers show support for Crystal Minkoff amidst eating disorder struggles

One viewer commented on Crystal’s post, “Well said! I love how you drive this point home last episode when you said you’d been getting help and we’re seeking out a new therapist. It’s a journey and it’s yours!”

Another fan gave Crystal her professional point of view. She agreed with her quote, writing, “As a therapist who works with humans who struggle with eating disorders YES!!!! And as a human who is recovered YES!!!”

Viewers really took Crystal’s comment to ‘Be kind’ to heart as one fan wrote these encouraging words, “Beauty starts in that generous heart you have and not mirrors. Be kind to yourself. You’re destined for greatness. You’re not alone in your struggle. Blessings.” The fan added a paying hand and a pink heart with stars emoji.

RHOBH Crystal Minkoff recently thanked fans for their support

It’s not the first time that Crystal took to social media to address issues surrounding her eating disorder.

Last month she thanked fans for supporting her and sharing their stories.

She wrote, “I wanted to say ‘Thank You’ to all of you who have sent me messages of support over the past few days. Many of you have shared your personal ED stories and I want you to know I see each and every one of you and I’m so proud of your bravery. Eating disorder recovery is not linear. We all need to approach and process in our own time.”

Once again she urged fans to be kind adding, “Please be kind to yourself and others suffering.”

Erika Jayne received a lot of backlash for her insensitive comments towards Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal recently shared her thoughts on Erika Jayne’s insensitive comments toward her.

In a recent episode, Erika told Crystal to use laxatives instead of throwing up. Crystal said the comments were triggering because they could harm viewers struggling with eating disorders.

The mid-season trailer showed that Crystal and Erika will have an explosive fight.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.