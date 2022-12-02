RHOBH Crystal Minkoff claps back at troll on Instagram

RHOBH Crystal Minkoff calls out a follower over a derogatory comment. Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

Like many of her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates, Crystal Minkoff isn’t afraid to call someone out when they need it.

It’s no surprise that reality stars can face a lot of criticism from fans of their show. But sometimes, viewers can take things a little too far.

Whether they’re just unnoticed or ignored, hateful social media comments are sometimes left unchecked.

However, Crystal recently showed she wouldn’t stand for hate or personal attacks on her Instagram account.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old Beverly Hills housewife nobly called out a follower for disgusting comments they posted about her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The comment was regarding Crystal’s ethnicity and her eating disorder. Crystal was the first Asian-American housewife in the series.

Crystal posted a screenshot of a rambling comment that a follower, under the name Alexandra Cooper, made on Instagram.

The follower mentioned Crystal in the comments of a post. They called the Beverly Hills housewife a liar before making a racist remark that also shamed eating disorders.

Crystal tags a follower and calls them out over their racist remark shaming her eating disorder. Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

The account wrote that Crystal was a “boring unintelligent unattractive betch.” The follower then proceeded to tell the Asian-American housewife to “go vomit wontons and get some plastic surgery…”

The reality star showed she wouldn’t stand for the hate and called out the comment for ED shaming and racism.

Crystal clapped back, saying, “It’s kind of hilarious watching you try to fit your entire vocabulary into one sentence.”

She tagged the follower in the screenshot before posting it to her Instagram story for everyone to see.

Crystal shares her ED struggles

Crystal has been very open about her eating disorder on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While she felt some of the housewives weren’t there for her in the way they should have been, others, like Erika Jayne, flat-out made offensive comments themselves.

In one episode of this past season, a drunken Erika said that Crystal should “take a laxative” and seemed to joke about her co-star’s eating disorder.

Whether from random followers online or fellow housewives themselves, any remark shaming a serious condition like an eating disorder is unacceptable.

Crystal has been on the show for the past two seasons, and it’s currently unclear which cast members will return for Season 13.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on a break from filming.