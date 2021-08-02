RHOBH cast still confused about Erika Jayne’s story regarding Tom Girardi’s car accident

The RHOBH cast is confused by Erika Jayne’s story about the Tom Girardi car accident. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo this week after a short mid-season break, but the cast is still reeling from Erika Jayne’s revelation in the latest episode.

The estranged wife of Tom Girardi has been sharing more details about her marriage to the embattled attorney. In the last episode, she recounted an incident that has her fellow Housewives scratching their heads.

The Painkiller singer opened up about Tom’s mental health and revealed that a past car accident that she had told her costars about was a lot more serious than she had initially let on. Erika’s castmates were shocked to find out that Tom had veered off the road and was left unconscious for 12 hours. The surprising revelation left some viewers confused, and they weren’t the only ones.

Sutton Stracke ‘confused’ by Tom Girardi car accident

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast had a chat on the After Show following the latest episode aired and Erika Jayne was the main topic of conversation. When talks turned to Tom’s car accident — which Erika brought up – some of the women gave their take on the surprising story.

“My ears perked up a little bit because I hadn’t heard about this accident before,” commented Sutton Stracke. “I just didn’t know why we were all of a sudden talking about this accident and why we were talking about this head injury.”

The Southern belle continued, “It was a confusing story. I got a little uncomfortable, not gonna lie. And then I think the rest of the girls who knew this story about some car accident were hearing new information from Erika this time around, so it was confusing.”

Kyle Richards found Erika Jayne’s story ‘strange’

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards — who knew about the accident three years ago when it happened — also commented on the new revelations made by Erika.

“So we knew that Tom had had this car accident three years ago, but this was the first time that I was hearing the gravity of the accident,” confessed Dorit. “Anyone being unconscious for 12 hours, especially at his age. I mean, you’ve got all of these things going through your mind, like a million questions.”

Kyle also commented, “Obviously, when she told us the car accident was way worse than we originally thought, it was strange to me. I thought,’ I wonder why she didn’t tell us that at the time,’ but you know in hindsight now I’m thinking maybe because he was going through some mental decline of some sort…”

“Maybe they didn’t want that out there publicly because he was running this law firm, I don’t know,” the OG reasoned.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.