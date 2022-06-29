RHOBH: Brandi Glanville reacts to former friend Denise Richards joining OnlyFans

Brandi Glanville has opinions about Densie Richards joining OnlyFans. Piic credit: Bravo

Brandi Glanville has been one of the most divisive Housewives in Bravo history – you either love her or hate her! She spent three seasons as a main Housewife, and four seasons as a friend-of and guest, so fans have witnessed Brandi’s mischief for seven years.

Now she is back in Housewives circles, starring in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the second installment titled Ex-Wives Club, which was filmed in the Berkshires and airing now on Peacock.

Brandi stopped by Andy Cohen’s clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live and spilled all kinds of tea, including some opinions on her former friend and alleged ex-lover, Denise Richards, and Denise’s new career path in adult entertainment.

Brandi Glanville said this is the ‘real Denise’

On Tuesday’s episode of WWHL, a caller had a question specifically for Brandi and wanted to know what she thought of Denise joining OnlyFans, which is an online adult entertainment website. Brandi replied with her typical brutal honesty.

“I think it’s kind of amazing that she’s on OnlyFans now,” Brandi admitted, adding, “She was mother of the year, and now she’s…. But, I feel like this is the real Denise, and she does have a great fanbase, and I think that people want the real Denise. We don’t want second season Denise.”

Brandi is referring to the second season of Denise’s run on RHOBH where she was very buttoned up and conservative in her actions, as she battled the backlash of her alleged affair with Brandi, and the accusations of sexually aggressive behavior with her former friend.

Andy then asked Brandi if she would ever consider joining OnlyFans, and it was a hard pass for her.

“My kids have said absolutely not. I have boys, and most of my fans are gay, they don’t want to see me naked,” Brandi revealed.

What happened between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards?

During Season 10, Brandi revealed to the cast that she and Denise Richards had a sexual affair the year prior, and Brandi said Denise was very aggressive in her pursuit of Brandi.

Brandi claimed that she and Denise carried on a months-long tryst behind the back of Denise’s new husband, Aaron Phypers. Brandi also claimed that Denise told her that the marriage to Aaron was an open marriage and that they had an understanding as far as extramarital relationships were concerned.

Denise left the show at the end of Season 10, and still adamantly denies that she had any type of sexual relationship with Brandi.

On this season of RHUGT, it was also exposed that Denise allegedly sexually propositioned Tamra Judge at BravoCon. After they talked about the affair Brandi and Denise had, Tamra confided in Brandi about this experience.

The specifics of what Tamra claims occurred between her and Denise are unknown, but viewers will have to watch to learn the juicy details. This would certainly help back up the claim that Brandi made towards Denise.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club is now airing on Peacock.