RHOBH alum Diana Jenkins shows off growing baby bump after realizing she can’t hide it anymore

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Diana Jenkins is definitively pregnant.

In December, news broke that the former reality star and her fiancé, actor and musician Asher Monroe, were expecting another baby.

The couple has one child together, daughter Eliyanah, 2. Jenkins also shares a son, Innis, 22, and daughter, Eneya, 19, with her ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

A month later, Jenkins confirmed the pregnancy rumors in an Instagram post, writing: “As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year.”

Revealing that her pregnancy was considered high-risk, the Bosnia-born socialite also announced her decision to leave RHOBH after just one season.

Still, Jenkins promised to “continue sharing my fertility journey” with her followers.

Now, it seems the former reality star couldn’t hide her growing bump even if she wanted to.

On Tuesday, Jenkins took to her Instagram Stories to share a few mirror selfies. The former reality star wore baggy ripped jeans and a cropped t-shirt printed with colorful bunnies.



In the first photo, which showed Jenkins facing straight ahead toward the camera, her stomach appeared almost flat. “Ok this is cute we can hide it……….” the former Housewife wrote.

Instagram Story showing Diana Jenkins from the front. Pic credit: @sdjneuro/Instagram

But the next shot of Jenkins’s profile clearly showed a growing bump: “Ok maybe not lol.”

Instagram Story post of Diana Jenkins’ baby bump. Pic credit: @sdjneuro/Instagram

Diana Jenkins feeling ‘good and healthy’ as baby bump grows

On the most recent season of RHOBH, Jenkins, 49, opened up about her and Monroe’s struggles with fertility, revealing that although they had managed to conceive in recent years, she had suffered a traumatic and life-threatening miscarriage.

But a source close to the star recently revealed that Jenkins’ current pregnancy has been “a lot easier.”

Although Jenkins was still “taking it easy and resting as much as possible,” the insider said, she was feeling “good and healthy” – and even up for a night out.

The source said that Jenkins is looking forward to March 12, when she will reunite with her former RHOBH co-stars – including Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna – at Elton John’s annual Oscars viewing party.

According to the insider, “She’s ready for a fun moms’ night out.”

Who is RHOBH alum Diana Jenkins?

Jenkins made her short-lived RHOBH debut on the franchise’s most recent season and proved a polarizing figure.

Some Bravo fans found her aggravating, even agreeing with her co-star Sutton Stracke that Jenkins seemed “soulless.”

But others sympathized with Jenkins’ unlikely rags-to-riches story.

Born Sanela Dijana Catic in what was then communist Yugoslavia, Jenkins was forced to flee her home country at just 19 years old by the outbreak of the Bosnian War.

Jenkins has said that the ’80s soap opera Dynasty, about an American oil tycoon, served as her “blueprint for life.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.