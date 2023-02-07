RHOBH alum Diana Jenkins reveals her baby’s gender: ‘Truly a dream come true’

Pregnant The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Diana Jenkins, 49, is having another daughter, a source close to the star has revealed.

The baby will be her second with fiancé Asher Monroe. The couple’s first child, daughter Eliyanah, 2, was born in 2020.

Jenkins also shares son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

“Diana found out she is having a girl, and she and Asher are just over the moon about it,” the insider said.

Jenkins and Monroe, the source told Page Six, are “so excited” that Eliyanah will have a sibling, especially one so close in age.

“Truly a dream come true to give her a little sister,” shared the insider.

Diana Jenkins’ very happy’ about pregnancy news

In December 2022, news broke that Jenkins was pregnant.

At the time, a source close to the couple said that they were “very happy” about the baby news but that Jenkins was on bed rest due to her “health history.”

Jenkins opened up about her past health struggles on the most recent season of RHOBH, revealing that she had suffered a traumatic, life-threatening miscarriage after Eliyanah’s birth.

Because of the high-risk nature of her current pregnancy, Jenkins announced last month that she would be leaving RHOBH after just one season.

“Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year,” the star wrote on Instagram, adding that she was on “doctor-advised bed rest.”

“To that end,” she added, “I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season” of RHOBH.

RHOBH alum Diana Jenkins feeling ‘good and healthy’

But the source also shared with Page Six that Jenkin’s current pregnancy has been “a lot easier,” adding that the star is still “taking it easy and resting as much as possible.”

Jenkins, the insider added, “feels good and healthy” – and she’s even gearing up for a rare night out with her former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars.

The source said that Jenkins is looking forward to March 12, when the Bravo alum will reunite with her former castmates at the annual Oscars viewing party hosted by Elton John’s AIDS Foundation.

Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kyle Richards are all set to attend.

The source added that Jenkins – whose beverage company Neuro Brands will serve as the event’s presenting sponsor – can’t wait for the mini-reunion.

Jenkins still has “great relationships” with the Beverly Hills Housewives, who have been “super supportive” during her pregnancy.

“And,” the insider added, “she’s ready for a fun moms’ night out.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.