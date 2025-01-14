RHOBH alum Crystal Minkoff finally tells the story of how she lost 14 friends

Thanks to Sutton Stracke, we’ll never forget at least two memorable moments with Crystal Minkoff on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She was the one who pointed out Crystal’s ugly leather pants and the fact that the brunette beauty lost 14 of her close friends.

Sutton threw that friendship exodus in Crystal’s face during one of their many altercations.

Andy Cohen questioned her about it at the Season 12 reunion, but he didn’t get a satisfactory answer from the second-season Housewife then.

However, now that she’s no longer on the show, Crystal is ready to spill the tea.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The 41-year-old shared the story with Cynthia Bailey during an episode of their podcast.

Here’s how RHOBH alum Crystal Minkoff lost 14 friends

Crystal talked about the friendship drama on the Humble Brag podcast after having us wait years to find out the real tea.

The claim that she lost 14 friends is very true, and it seemingly stemmed from jealousy over snagging a diamond on RHOBH.

One of her friends wanted a spot on the Beverly Hills franchise for quite some time, but when she got the opportunity, “Her husband didn’t want her to do the show.”

Crystal advised her that if her family was against it, she shouldn’t do it.

A few years later, Crystal was chosen to join the RHOBH as the first Asian American in the franchise.

“I told my friend—who wanted to do it– and the conversation, while it wasn’t awful, it wasn’t great,” shared Crystal. “It was, ‘Why is it good enough for you and not me?'”

The former Bravo star said she explained that their situations were different because she had the support of her husband, Rob Minkoff.

“After that, we hung up, and we had a nice text back… and then I never heard from her again, ever!” said Crystal. “Never spoken once again; that was about four and a half years ago.”

Crystal says her ex-friends tried causing drama with her castmates

Crystal revealed that the drama didn’t end there because the rest of her friend group also dropped her over her RHOBH casting.

“There was a day in which I see a photo of our group of friends all together, and I’m like, ‘Why am I not there?’ and I called every single one, and no one answered,” said the mom of two.

Crystal said she wasn’t just iced out; her former friends also tried to jeopardize her relationship with her castmates by DMing them and making up lies.

Check out the Humble Brag podcast below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.