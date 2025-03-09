RHOA teaser: Fans react to shady scene with Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sweet 16 premiere is finally here and viewers are already discussing the show.

This season, Porsha Williams is finally back and her bestie, Shamea Morton, has also returned, this time holding a peach.

Shamea’s life will take center stage, starting with an extravagant birthday party in the premiere.

A sneak peek of the all-white event shows a shady moment between Shamea and Porsha and fans are airing concerns about whether their friendship will last.

Meanwhile, the duo will share the spotlight because Porsha has a lot of drama in her life.

Her divorce from Simon Guobadia was made public after announcing her return for Season 16.

The former couple’s chaotic split and ongoing legal issues have been playing out on social media and RHOA viewers will have a front-seat view of the drama.

Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton featured in the RHOA sneak peek

A teaser for the RHOA Season 16 premiere shows an excited Shamea being gifted a $430,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan from her husband.

Her castmates are there for the big moment, as the clips show Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and newbies Angela Oakley, Brit Eady, and Kelli Ferrell in the crowd.

Porsha misses the big reveal but walks in as Shamea and her husband are sitting inside the car and goes to hug her friend.

“Not in her moment,” says one of the RHOA newbies. “That is such a joke.”

“I’m a fan of letting everybody’s light shine, but in this moment, to the left,” says Shamea in her confessional.

She then adds, “You know that’s my boo, just a little light shade.”

RHOA viewers react to the shady scene

RHOA viewers are excited about the premiere and reacted to the shady scene between Shamea and Porsha.

“I’ll be keeping my third eye on Porsha with her BEST FRIEND !! Let’s see who’s more of a friend!” wrote one commenter.

“And it is little light shades that people will run with!! I hope their friendship survives the season,” posted someone else.

Some fans blasted the show and producers for trying to break up Shamea and Porsha’s close friendship.

An Instagram user wrote, “I don’t like when it’s clear production is trying to have friendships fall apart.”

Another added, “Here go bravo again, smh, I’m tired of it. Let’s break up a friendship; let’s ruin a marriage. smh enough is enoughhhhhhhhhhh.”

RHOA fans weigh in. Pic credit: @omfgrealitytv/Instagram

Do you think Porsha and Shamea’s friendship will survive the season? Sound off in the comments below.

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Sunday, March 9 at 8/7c on Bravo.