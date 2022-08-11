RHOA spoilers: Kenya twerks, causes drama and Aaron stands up for Sanya in Jamaica

Kenya Moore twerks off the stress as things heat up in Jamaica with her castmates. Pic credit: @imagecollect.com/Admedia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is shaking up the scene with her effortless twerking skills amid the chaos with the crew on their trip to Jamaica.

The newest member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sanya, planned a trip for the girls and their dates to Jamaica, where Sanya and her husband Aaron had business ventures to tend to.

Although the girls have not been on good terms with one another, Sanya thought it would be a nice gesture to have everyone partake in the vacation.

In a sneak peek into next week’s episode, viewers could see the trip looking like it got off to a great start with everyone on the yacht and Kenya showing off her twerking skills.

There was also a clip of girls racing and having fun on the track. However, like many other Real Housewives vacations, things seemed to heat up rather quickly.

It seemed as though the women were beginning to question Sanya’s character. Although it is unclear exactly what the women were arguing about, Kenya Moore firmly asked, “that’s how you treat your guest?”

To which Sanya said, “don’t try to tell me how to come at you when I’m upset.”

Towards the end of the clip, Sanya’s husband, Aaron Ross, had to stand up and make it well known that he did not want any of the women to disrespect his wife.

Aaron said, “hold on, don’t f**k with my wife.”

Next Sunday on #RHOA — Kenya & Sanya get into it, and Aaron defends his wife! 👀 pic.twitter.com/E6NxTFxXZd — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) August 8, 2022

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s trip to Jamaica is filled with chaos

Included in the short clip for next week’s episode is a clip of Drew Sidora injuring herself, resulting in a trip to the hospital from trying to compete in the friendly race on the track among her costars.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have always felt that the women’s husbands should never get in the middle of the women’s mess. However, Ross pushed back against that narrative, and the fans are not having it.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans weigh in on Ross’ involvement

One fan stated under the Twitter clip that Sanya was a weak woman for having her husband stand up to put another woman in her place.

The fan said, “You’re a weak woman if you need your man to check another woman on your behalf. That is all. Carry on…..”

Another fan commented under the Twitter clip that Sanya should be able to take whatever she dishes out.

The fan said, “This is why I don’t like the husbands around. If your wife can give it she’s suppose to be able to take it and give it back by her own. It’s making her look weak.”

Despite not knowing what the women were arguing about on that particular day, next week’s episode will undoubtedly be a sight to see.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7con Bravo.