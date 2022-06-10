RHOA spoiler: Sheree Whitfield is humiliated after being stood up by boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams

RHOA star Sheree Whitfield gets embarrassed after being stood up by boyfriend Tyrone. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield had recently opened up about the humiliation she faced in last week’s episode when her beau Tyrone stood her up.

Sheree shared in a recent sneak peek that she is not sure she is ready to give up on that relationship.

Sheree isn’t sure she wants to give up on Tyrone yet, even after he stood her up in a city that she was not familiar in

In last week’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree Whitfield departed from the group to see her beau Tyrone, and she traveled close to two hours, only to be stood up by him.

Sheree found out that Tyrone did not show up, supposedly due to an issue with his parole; however, Sheree seemed baffled because she and Tyrone had always been able to go out for dinner previously.

Sheree mentioned that Tyrone chose to call her the following day, and go on with the conversation as they usually would, despite his actions the previous day.

Sheree went on to say she thought the first thing that Tyrone should have done was to explain what happened the night before and not pretend as if nothing happened.

Sheree also mentioned that she hadn’t left the house since the incident and was not ready to give up on Tyrone, despite being humiliated by him.

Fans think Sheree is crazy for not wanting to leave Tyrone

So many fans chimed in to share their thoughts, and quite a few did not understand why Sheree would lower herself to that standard of a man considering just how beautiful she is.

One fan said, “Sheree is worth so much more than this. Beautiful, intelligent & wealthy. It’ll take some time, of course, but she will get over it. (blue heart emoji).”

Another fan said, “Sherée is way too old to be talking like this. Especially as a beautiful black woman! Hold your head up and MOVE ON!”

Some fans don’t understand how Sheree got herself in such a messy situation with Tyrone.

One fan said, “I promise u I don’t understand how or why she even went there with him and his situation, to begin with (hand on forehead emoji, shrugging shoulder emoji).”

Although Sheree doesn’t plan on giving up on her relationship with Tyrone anytime soon, fans will have to tune in to the upcoming weeks to see what she will do.

