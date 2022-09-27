RHOA reunion: Todd Tucker says Marlo Hampton bought her way into the show, Andy Cohen weighs in

Todd Tucker explains why he said Marlo Hampton was desperate to join The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Last night part three of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion aired, and some of the ladies were joined by their husbands. Todd Tucker was one, in particular, to give viewers some true insight.

Marlo Hampton asked Todd to clarify a comment he made during the cast trip to Jamaica. At the time, Todd said she was “thirsty.”

He hesitated to get into the mess, but since Marlo insisted, he gave her a straight answer.

He reminded Marlo that he worked in production on the show at the time and that he was privy to some information that the cast didn’t know.

He said that the Le Archive owner paid her way to the cast trip to Africa during Season 4 of the show.

He elaborated by saying that Marlo was so eager to be part of the group, that she paid for her own plane ticket and hotel room for the duration of the trip.

Todd Tucker reveals behind-the-scenes information during RHOA reunion

Marlo looked doubtful and looked to Andy Cohen for reassurance while saying that she didn’t remember it being that way. However, Andy confirmed Todd’s recollection, as he nodded and said that Marlo did pay for her airfare and accommodations.

Todd seemed to not want to embarrass Marlo too much — he told her that she went about it correctly since she is now sitting next to Andy as a full-time Housewife.

During the last part of the reunion, Marlo also apologized to Todd for saying that she heard through the grapevine that he had been cheating on his wife, Kandi Burruss-Tucker. She explained that she didn’t hear this rumor and that she was just taking a dig at Kandi, adding that she and Todd had always gotten along.

Kenya Moore also took the opportunity on the reunion to apologize to Sanya Ross’ husband. She told Aaron that she regretted saying he was aggressive and that she understood he was just standing up for his wife in Jamaica.

She made it clear that she never felt threatened in any way. The ex-NFL star graciously accepted the apology. But, Before he left the stage, he provided some comic relief when he reiterated, “And remember, don’t f**k with my wife!”

Fans are disappointed in the RHOA reunion

After the reunion, fans took to social media to share their disappointment. To many, the reunion was simply a snooze fest.

Some viewers also said that they missed NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams.

One fan wrote, “just finished part 3 of #RHOA reunion and ya know… it was good. we miss nene and porsha. HOWEVER. we can keep the same cast for next season… plus porsha lol.”

Pic credit: @imintheHOVlane/Twitter

Another fan pleaded to Andy and Bravo that the fans wanted Porsha, NeNe, and Phaedra Parks back on the show.

They wrote in part, “Now y’all will have to offer up a lot of coins but it will be worth it. I didn’t even bother to watch part 3 of the reunion it was boring.”

Pic credit: @Jazzey2788/Twitter

At the beginning of the season, a lot of fans were calling for Phaedra’s return. Kandi, however, made it clear that if Phaedra ever returned, she would leave the show.

Phaedra has made it clear that she is not interested in returning. In fact, she recently said, “If I wanted a peach, I would have a peach pie.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.