RHOA: Porsha Williams slams Dennis McKinley for making ‘low life accusations’ against her

Porsha Williams slams Dennis McKinley. Pic credit:Marcus Ingram/Bravo

Porsha Williams has a message for her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley, as their ongoing drama continues to play out on Porsha’s Family Matters.

Initially, it appeared Dennis was onboard with Porsha’s shocking engagement to Simon Guobadia but we’ve learned from the show that his acceptance of the relationship was simply for the public eye.

Dennis has had a lot to say about his baby mama on camera and it seems as if he crossed a line in an episode that is yet to play out on the show. Porsha just slammed Dennis on social media in a lengthy message regarding what she called ‘future low life accusations,’ made about her as a mother.

Porsha Williams lashes out at Dennis McKinley for ‘low life accusation’

Porsha Williams took to Instagram a few hours ago following the latest episode of Porsha’s Family Matters and she had a message for Dennis McKinley.

“Hey loves, now you all know by now I don’t address too much of what’s happening on the show because I rather you just enjoy what is meant for entertainment!’ wrote Porsha.

She continued, “But because of future low-life accusations made by Dennis of me on the show. I want to make it known that yes my daughter is in Mexico with me as she is majority of the time when I travel as a single mom!”

Porsha was referring to the family trip to Mexico which is now playing out on her reality show. In an attempt to blend the families and have a good co-parenting relationship with Dennis, the newly minted author decided to invite him and his mom on a trip that included her new fiance Simon and several other members of Porsha’s family.

In last night’s episode, Dennis and Porsha had an altercation at dinner and in a clip for the upcoming episode, things will take an even uglier turn between Porsha, Dennis, and his mom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Porsha Williams defends herself as a mother

The upcoming episode of Porsha’s Family Matters is already causing drama and Porsha is preempting viewers for what’s to come. So far, we haven’t seen Pilar on the Mexico trip but Porsha explained that in her message as well.

“As you can imagine after the first dinner I saw just how crazy it was going to be and chose to keep her off-camera while I was there working on the show,” she explained. “However, we stayed an extra week in Mexico and as a family, we (My fiance & I) blended and enjoyed the rest of our vacation.”

The 40-year-old also defended herself from accusations regarding her skills as a mother.

“I’m a damn good mother and I always have my baby girl close no matter what,” said Porsha. “She is my world and my purpose & for anyone to raise a question against that shame on you and whoever raised you.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.