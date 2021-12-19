RHOA: Porsha Williams’ sister Lauren reveals how she feels about the relationship with Simon Guobadia

Lauren dishes on Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia. Pic credit:Marcus Ingram/Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams found herself in a media storm after announcing her engagement to Simon Guobadia–former-husband of castmate Falynn Guobadia. The new relationship garnered tons of criticism from people who first met Falynn as Porsha’s friend.

Despite the backlash, Porsha and Simon are moving right along with their relationship and have now picked a date for their wedding. However, the new Bravo spinoff Porsha’s Familly Matters is shedding more light on the dynamic between Simon and the rest of Porsha’s family.

One person leading the charge in trying to restore peace among the family is Porsha’s sister Lauren who recently opened up about Simon and Porsha’s controversial relationship.

Porsha Williams’ sister dishes on her relationship with Simon Guobadia

Lauren recently shared her opinion on Porsha’s relationship with the 57-year-old Atlanta businessman.

Lauren told E! News that, “Love is love,” and later commented on the drama surrounding Porsha getting engaged while Simon was still officially married.

“At the time, like Porsha says with the information she had at the time, she made her decision and again I trust her…I trust Porsha,” said Lauren.

The Porsha’s Family Matters star continued, “I was the first person to spend time with Porsha and Simon. I don’t know that everyone [in the family] was questioning it, I think we were questioning what we were seeing online and everyone else’s response to it.”

Lauren gushes about Porsha and Simon’s relationship

During her chat with the media outlet, Lauren had only good things to say about the Porsha’s Family Matters star.

“I trust Porsha, you know what I mean? I’ve always said this, I know it seems like I’m the reasonable one sometimes on Housewives, but she’s six years older than me and she’s taught me everything I know. So I trust her judgment a lot of the time.”

As for the backlash regarding the love triangle between Porsha, Simon, and Falynn, Lauren gave her opinion on that too.

“I think most of the people that were judging her were people that don’t know her and don’t know how smart she is and how caring and compassionate she is,” explained Lauren.

Lauren also said that Simon’s age is actually a pro in their relationship and admitted, “I do think that him being older helps.”

She continued, “He’s very calming so when she’s hyped up or scared about something, having a little bit of anxiety, he is a calming spirit. So I can definitely see that being a big part of their relationship.”

As for Porsha and Simon’s upcoming wedding, Lauren admitted that she doesn’t know much about it.

“I know nothing about the wedding,” said Lauren. “I’m like just tell me what dress to wear.”

Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.